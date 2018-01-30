Do you remember when Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino spewed its bright colors and fruity taste all over social media in 2017? The cheerful drink was pretty hard to resist, and its pink and blue hue made it extra 'grammable. Thankfully, there's a new drink on the market that's sure to bring back all of your unicorn vibes (and Instagram likes). Plus, its pink. That's right: Starbucks is selling a pink latte, and it's almost too pretty to pass up. However, once I tell you where to get Starbucks' pink latte, you might be disappointed (I'm sorry in advance).

Starbucks' pink latte, formally called the "Pink Medley Tea Latte," is only available in Japan, Cosmopolitan reports. If you're living in the United States (like me), you might be disappointed. Traveling to Japan takes a lot of planning and money, so booking a ticket for the sake of a pretty pink drink might seem a little unrealistic. Plus, you'd have to book a ticket, like, immediately. Metro reports Starbucks' pink latte is only available through the Valentine's Day period.

Even if we can't technically drink the Pink Medley Tea Latte, we can still admire it from afar. As you can see, the latte has a millennial pink hue (aka, our generation's favorite color), and can be topped with fluffy white whipped cream. TBH, it's almost too gorgeous to drink.

So, what the heck does a drink this color taste like? At first, my candy-loving heart was hoping there'd be a hint of white chocolate, but I was totally wrong. Apparently, in addition to jasmine tea, there's flavors of peach, apple, orange, and strawberry. TBH, it's a total go-to for anyone who'd rather start their morning with sweet-flavored tea than coffee. (Personally, I'm a coffee person — but I'd do this for the 'gram.)

The pretty pink latte is made with frothy foam, steamed milk, and Starbucks' new Joyful Medley Teavana tea blend. And if you aren't already familiar with Starbucks' Teavana teas, you really should be. The company recently added a few new teas packed with Vitiman C to the menu that'll surely boost your immune system this winter. (They're available nationwide, BTW!)

Let's get back to the pink latte, though. As expected, Starbucks lovers everywhere have been absolutely swooning over the drink on Twitter — and we can't blame them.

Starbucks lovers in the UK want it, too.

Let's just say people are both excited that this latte exists and depressed that they can't get their hands on one. But of course, the drink isn't for everyone.

"It kind of tastes like strawberry, but honestly feels like I'm drinking a cup of perfume."

Whether you love it or hate it, you have to admit that it's one of Starbucks' prettiest lattes by far. If they were available in the U.S., I'd totally start my Valentine's Day morning with one of 'em.

Unfortunately, there's no word on whether or not the Pink Medley Tea Latte will be available in America (or anywhere outside Japan, for that matter). Elite Daily reached out to Starbucks to find out, but hasn't heard back by the time of publication.

If this article got you in the mood for a Starbucks visit, rest assured there's a new menu item that's definitely worth the trip. The company recently announced Blonde Espresso, which is the company's first new espresso flavor in over 40 years. It offers a lighter, sweeter taste with hints of lemon, caramel, and orange, and it's perfect for coffee lovers looking for a smooth pick-me-up.

If Starbucks came out with a pink espresso flavor, all of my wildest dreams would come true.

