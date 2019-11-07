Where To Get Sol De Janeiro's Brazilian Nude Body Cream For Sensitive Skin

Certain brands are hailed as the go-to pick for particular products, and when it comes to body creams, Sol de Janeiro is a favorite amongst many a beauty lover. The brand's fun and flirty take on body care utilizes the best Brazilian beauty secrets and ingredients to ensure products work well and smell great. This time around, though, their newest launch is a nod to shoppers who prefer a fragrance-free moment. Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Nude Body Cream is the brand's first body product without a sensual scent to gush over — but that's exactly why so many people will love it.

You've undoubtedly heard of (and sniffed) SDJ's Brazilian Bum Bum Cream ($45, soldejaniero.com), the hero product that inspired a range of similar picks with the same signature fragrance blend of pistachio and salted caramel. Just when fans were sure no other scent could top it, the brand launched the Coco Cabana Cream ($45, soldejaniero.com), and with it, the Cheirosa ’39 fragrance. With notes of coconut cream, tropical orchid, and toasted praline, SDJ had another hit on their hands, which is why fans were shocked to learn that their brand-new body cream features no fragrance at all.

The Brazilian Nude Body Cream is here to make a scent-free statement:

Here's the thing: Not everyone loves super-shimmery, heavily-scented products, especially not users with sensitive skin or who are sensitive to strong smells. With the Brazilian Nude Body Cream, SDJ's goal is to bring the same benefits of their hero products to those with sensitive skin, thanks to super nourishing ingredients that leave the body touchable and soft. The formula features a soothing mixture of Brazilian Passionflower and colloidal oatmeal to calm irritation.

The new cream hits Sephora on Dec. 26, but there's a way to shop it right now, too:

The Brazilian Nude Body Cream is available now for $40 on the Sol de Janeiro website, so sensitive-skinned shoppers can snag it ASAP. In addition to being vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated without parabens or gluten, SDJ claims the formula was also dermatologist-tested, as well as clinically tested to be gentle enough for use on sensitive skin. If a sensitive body cream is what you seek this winter, Brazilian Nude might be the moisturizing answer to your prayers.