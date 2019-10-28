Where To Get Kylie Skin's Face & Lip Masks For A Hydrated Complexion

Need a skincare routine refresher to ensure your complexion is properly hydrated for fall and winter weather? Same here! You're probably wondering where to get Kylie Skin's Face & Lip Masks, and the answer couldn't be more simple — that said, Jenner's products always have a way of selling out when you're thisclose to completing your order, so don't waste time debating your buys. You'll never regret hydrating your skin!

ICYMI, Kylie Jenner added two new products to her uber-successful Kylie Skin range this week, the Hydrating Face Mask ($34, kylieskin.com) and the Hydrating Lip Mask ($22, kylieskin.com). As of now, both products are still available to purchase on the Kylie Skin site, where they're sold exclusively. You can snag the mask of your choosing or buy both in a $56 bundle, but keep in mind that there's a max limit of three of each mask per transation. To be honest, my skin could really benefit from both of these products right now, so I'll probably buy the bundle. That Kylie gets me every darn time! What can I say, I'm a sucker for any excuse to buy new skincare.

Just like the OG Kylie Skin products, these babies come in cutesy bubblegum pink packaging, and Jenner says she can't live without them:

In a video on the Kylie Skin Instagram, Jenner hyped up the Lip Mask in a big way, claiming it leaves a gloss-like shine but helps skin stay well-moisturized and supple thanks to oils, shea butter, and vitamin E. If you're looking for a heavy-duty fix for winter's chapped lips, this could be it. "What I love about this instead of using just a regular balm, is this is more like a treatment for your lips. It definitely locks in the moisture in my lips and keeps them feeling good all day," Jenner said in the video.

On the other hand, if you need all-over complexion hydration, the Face Mask is definitely the move:

A lot has been said about the brand's formulas, and this blend of vitamins C, E, and B3, as well as shea butter, hyaluronic acid, and kiwi seed oil seems pretty promising. And while you can apply it for a quick 10-to-15-minute masking sesh, you can also feel free to leave it on overnight in lieu of your go-to moisturizer, as it doesn't necessarily need to be washed off. "I love to put this on, again, at all times of the day," said Jenner in the promo video on Instagram. "I didn't want to just say Night Mask for this, because I use it all the time," she insisted.

Fans asked Jenner for Kylie Skin masks for months, and she finally delivered with these two formulas:

I love that she's listening to her buyers' requests! And honestly, I can't help but wonder what's next. Another type of face mask? What about a clay mask, or a sheet mask? You can't deny that a pink Kylie Skin sheet mask would be cute AF. While you wait for her to announce her next drop, shop the Hydrating Face and Lip Masks now on the Kylie Skin website.