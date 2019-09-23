The end of the weekend and the start of a new week can sometimes be a bummer, but it's also a time for new beginnings, and this week in particular marks the beginning of one of Instagram's fave skincare brands debuting at your favorite beauty retailer. Yes ma'am, if you think I'm talking about where to get Kylie Skin, you're correct! Kylie Jenner's second beauty brand is now available online and in Ulta stores as of Sunday, September 22, so if you're the type of person that likes to see and smell your skincare IRL before purchasing, consider your prayers answered.

Kylie Jenner's beauty businesses are primarily driven by online sales, but that didn't stop Jenner from bringing Kylie Cosmetics to Ulta back in November 2018. In fact, the in-store availability made her products even more popular, and I admit to impulse-buying a few Kylighters and High Glosses after seeing them at my local Ulta. A gorgeous swatch makes a product 10 times easier to justify buying, if you ask me! Up until now, Jenner's other brand, Kylie Skin, has only been shoppable online via the Kylie Skin website. As of this week, though, shoppers can officially find the entire first drop (No body products, yet!) on both the Ulta website and in stores. Love, love, love that for us!

"Kylie Skin is available in all @ultabeauty stores NOW!!! 😍 tag us in your hauls!" Kylie Skin wrote on Instagram. "We are so excited for you to be able to shop our line in store," the brand wrote in another IG post:

Or course, Jenner fans everywhere are literally running to their local Ultas, and then praising the brand's decision to go in-store on Twitter:

However, a few disappointed fans noted that, despite the publically announced September 22 launch date, not every Ulta was fully stocked with product or prepared with Kylie Skin displays:

Ulta, girl, WYD??? You know everyone is going to be coming in for Kylie Skin this week! If I had to recommend one product from the line, it would definitely be the Kylie Skin Eye Cream ($20, ulta.com), a product I occasionally use in my own morning routine.

I personally love that it has a slight tint to conceal my dark circles instantly before I go in with my makeup:

The Eye Cream is formulated with depuffing and smoothing ingredients like caffeine, green tea extract, and pomegranate extract, as well as hydrating vitamin E, brightening vitamin C, and nourishers shea butter and jojoba seed oil.

Not too shabby, Kylie!

The product I'm most eager to try is the Kylie Skin Vanilla Milk Toner ($22, ulta.com), which I wanted to test in-store before purchasing:

The ingredient list on this toner really caught my attention, as it features apple fruit extract, moisturizing squalane, softening avocado and apricot kernel oils, HA derivative sodium hyaluronate, and conditioning jojoba seed oil.

I imagine this nourishing formula would be a great addition to my fall and winter nighttime routine:

Will you be shopping Kylie Skin at Ulta? The brand has been viewed as a bit controversial since its debut, but getting to test out the products isn a great way to see whether or not they're worth the hype. Shout out to Kylie for another successful Ulta launch!