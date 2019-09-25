Get ready to do the two step then the cowgirl boogie in Converse's cowgirl-inspired sneakers. These high top sneakers that are designed to resemble cowboy boots are available right now, so if you're wondering where to get Converse's Space Cowgirl Chuck Taylors, then not to worry because they're shoppable right now on Converse.com.

The classic high top sneaks are available in two different Space Cowgirl colorways. There's the pink, off-white, orange, and red version, and then the black, baby blue, and silver version. So no matter if you're feeling a cool or warm color palette, Converse has got you covered.

Converse's new Chuck Taylors enter the market just as there is a major country western trend happening in the fashion world. And in my humble opinion, I think we have Lil Nas X to thank for that. I mean, aside from having one of the biggest country rap songs pretty much ever (but especially of 2019) with "Old Town Road," the rapper certainly knows how to marry country western and glitzy glamour. Did you see his VMAs outfit?

Anyways, regardless who or what has inspired the country western trend, it's definitely thriving right now and sparking new drops such as this one.

Red Hot Country Western Chucks

The brand describes the high top leather Chucks as having a "futuristic cowgirl flair" and they are certainly on to something with that description. The shoes feature stitching similar to traditional western cowboy boots, yet are embroidered with flame-like shapes that come in colors that aren't typically seen on cowboy boots. And don't worry, Space Cowboy-esque or not, the shoes do in fact bare the legendary All Star patch on the outside of the ankle as well as the rubber Converse branding on the heel.

Traditional or not, I'm not complaining, I love these new sneakers. Brown leather boots are fine and all, but nothing says "I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road" in the year 2019 quite like a pair of country western-inspired kicks that come in shades like pink, orange, and red, or black, baby blue, and silver.

Intergalactic Space Cowboy Chucks

Each pair of Converse's high top Chuck Taylor All Star Space Cowgirl sneakers are just $75, which is about the same as the other versions of the classic shoe. As you likely already know, high top Chuck Taylors come in dozens of different designs and colorways, and typically range anywhere from $75 — $85.

In addition to Converse's new kicks, you've likely seen the country western theme everywhere lately. From celebrities wearing country western-inspired looks, to the theme being shown on the runways during fashion week, to your retailers selling pieces that attribute to the trend. We've seen some thigh high boots give a modern spin on the classic cowboy boot, while classic bootcut Levi's in all of their country western glory are also making a comeback.

It's pretty clear that the craze has been seen all over the past few months, and thanks to the release of these new Converse Chuck Taylors, it doesn't look like the trend is ending anytime soon.