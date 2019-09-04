It's that time of the year again. The hunt for the perfect cold weather shoes is officially on, so prepare to pull out those bills you've been saving because thigh-high boots for fall 2019 are so good you'll definitely want more than one pair. If you're afraid of the shoe, don't be; over-the-knee boots have become synonymous with cool girl autumnal style over the past handful of years, meaning there are infinite inspiration images out there that can show you exactly how to wear them. Pull your favorite snaps up on Instagram, decide which boot textures and silhouettes will gel with your wardrobe the most seamlessly, and prepare a shopping list stat.

From pointy-toed cowboy styles to straightforward black iterations, the selection of thigh-high boots is endless. Red, camel, snakeskin, silver, suede, patent, zip-up, pull-on — no matter what kind of footwear you typically rock, there will be a boot that will strike your fancy. Below, you'll find 20 of the coolest (and most affordable!) pairs that are currently on the market. Take time to peruse them all, see which ones you drool over the most, and add them to your cart. It never hurts to have both a flat and heeled version of a boot style, so if you can swing it you might want to snag two pairs.

What A Snake Jacey Natural Snake $100 | Steve Madden Buy Now Imagine rocking these snakeskin boots with a black miniskirt and long sleeve crop top — it's the fall going out look of my dreams.

Flat Out Flat Heeled Over-The-Knee Boots $90 | Zara Buy Now Sometimes, simpler is better.

Out West BRAVE Leather Western Boots $280 | Topshop Buy Now The cowboy-inspired trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon, so why not snag a pair of thigh high boots featuring a pointed toe, block heel, and Western stitching?

Silver Linings Monki glitter over the knee boots in silver $47 | ASOS Buy Now Shine on in these sparkly silver boots. Disco fever to the max.

All Tied Up Give It All You've Got Thigh-High Boot $55 | Nasty Gal Buy Now You can never have too many options when it comes to black boots, so here's another pair of straightforward black thigh-highs — these feature a tie at the back.

Suede Dreams Suede Over-The-Knee Boots $200 | Anthropologie Buy Now Where are all my boho girls at? These brown suede boots were made for you.

Heel Yes! Journee Collection Maya Thigh High Boot $55 | DSW Buy Now A chunky heel is always my best friend (stilettos have it out for me), so this pair of black thigh-high boots needs to join my wardrobe stat.

Touch The Sky Vegan Oakland Over-The-Knee Boot $198 | Free People Buy Now Love a chunky platform? These vegan leather boots boast a '70s appeal that's going to be hard for you to resist.

High Gloss Kenneth Cole New York Women's Angelica Thigh-high Heeled Boot Over The Knee $115 | Amazon Buy Now Patent shoes can add so much to an outfit, especially when they're as tall as these ones (in every way).

Desert Dreaming 'Marlo' Tan Over The Knee Suede Leather Boots $163 | Goodnight Macaroon Buy Now I'd pair these gorgeous suede leather boots with a flowy floral maxi dress and wide-brimmed hat. The ultimate breezy fall ensemble.

Punk'd Get Into Action Over-The-Knee Boots $58 | Hot Topic Buy Now Who knew Hot Topic would come through with such cool chunky lace-up boots in 2019? Pair these with a vintage '90s dress and you've got yourself an ace grunge look.

Simple Plan ASOS DESIGN Kerria suede thigh high boots $56 | ASOS Buy Now As easygoing as they get.

Feeling Grey Grey Over The Knee Boot $80 | Pretty Little Thing Buy Now Between their silvery grey hue and metallic sheen, these boots feel like they're straight out of a fairytale.

Hocus Pocus Witching Hour Over-the-Knee Boot $60 | Nasty Gal Buy Now Whether you're dressing like a witch for Halloween or not, you need these chunky lace-up boots.

City Slicker Jacey Chestnut $100 | Steve Madden Buy Now Get the Kim K look for way, way less.

High heel boots $100 | Mango Buy Now At just $100, these wine colored high heeled boots are an absolute steal.

Logomania ASOS DESIGN Kyla thigh high boots $111 | ASOS Buy Now These boots are part Gucci, part Fendi, part paper bag shorts in footwear form. Oh, and they're all the way cool.

What A Tassel London Rag Kiana Thigh High Boot $55 | DSW Buy Now Sometimes the smallest details make the biggest difference.

Royal Flush Vince Camuto Majestie Over the Knee Boot $120 | Nordstrom Rack Buy Now Power shoes to the max.