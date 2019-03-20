I'm officially thisclose to throwing out all the makeup I own and starting completely fresh with the oh-so-fierce Disney Villains Collection from ColourPop. I mean, have you seen it? There are 27 products inspired by six of the most glamorously evil villians in the game, and I want it all ASAP — that said, if you're wondering where to get ColourPop's Disney Villains Collection, you've come to the right place. While new ColourPop launches usually drop exclusively on the brand's website, this collection in particular will be sold at three different online retailers, so listen up and get ready to shop, because it's all coming March 21.

Before we get into the details, let's talk about the products themselves. There's one massive palette, six Lux Lipsticks, six Ultra Glossy Lips, six Jelly Much shadows, six Super Shock Highlighters, two and Glitterally Obsessed Shadows. Everything is inspired by six of Disney's most iconic villians: sea witch Ursula from The Little Mermaid, Cruella De Vil from 101 Dalmations, Dr. Facilier from The Princess and the Frog, evil god Hades from Hercules, Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty, and the Evil Queen from Snow White. ColourPop did a Disney Princesses collection back in September 2018, but let's be real, we all know it was the villians who slayed the glam game, so this lineup feels long overdue.

The PR package set of all 27 products will retail for $249, but all items will be sold individually as well:

Courtesy of ColourPop

My personal fave she-villian, Ursula, has a set featuring an opalescent lavender highlighter called "Poor Unfortunate Souls," and an "Ursula" Lux Lipstick in a blackened cherry as dark as the bottom of the ocean:

My overall runner-up and genuine glam fave, Cruella de Vil, inspired products like the red crème Luxe Lipstick "Cruella," and "Puppies!!!", a clear gloss with tons of fancy gold flecks:

Hades is all about mixing cool and warm tones, pairing bold blues with fiery flames from the underworld. I'm definitely snagging "Anomaly," his shade of Glitterally Obsessed shadow, described as teal with multicolored glitter:

Maleficent was already re-imagined as a beauty icon when Angelina Jolie portrayed her, and her products are equally striking — I'm loving the Jelly Much shadow in "Spindle," a lavender with a champagne gold flip:

The Evil Queen from Snow White was so evil that she could go by no other name, but her Super Shock Highlighter in champagne gold "Fairest of Them All" feels heaven-sent to me:

And last but not least, I've never seen The Princess and the Frog, but that doesn't mean I can't still stan the "Dr. Facilier" warm berry crème Luxe Lipstick, right?

TBH, the whole collection is two flaming thumbs way up:

So, here's the deal on snagging it all. The collection will go live on March 21 on the ColourPop website, as usual, but in addition to that, you can snag it at ShopDisney.com, Ulta's website, and inside Ulta stores. TBH, the only real "evil" thing about this collection is that ColourPop has made it so easy to get that I can't possibly resist.