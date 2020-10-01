BLINKs, I know you're already on high alert in eager anticipation of BLACKPINK's studio album, The Album, but there's another drop you'll want to add to your must-buy list: BLACKPINK's VIP / All Access Box. Dropping on Sunday, Oct. 4, at both Amazon and Target, the deluxe fan box is filled with collectible accessories for both loyal and new BLINKs alike. This drop comes hot off the heels of other successful launches from the BLACKPINK ladies, like their Jazwares toy line.

The BLACKPINK VIP / All Access Box, which, in and of itself, acts as a truly adorable, hot-pink purse and a nod to Squared Up, houses over 10 items, including the following: a replica of Lisa’s glasses from the “Kill This Love” music video; nail art and sticker sheets; polaroids of Rosé, Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa; a keychain; a lanyard; glitter hair accessories; and a phone stand. How you like that?! The correct answer is a lot.

BLACKPINK is the gift that keeps on giving. In addition to a whole freaking deluxe fan box, the group has partnered with Spotify to bring fans a whooooooooole lot of content to eat up, the first being a monster playlist you'll play on repeat.

Courtesy of brand

To ring in their new music, the girls chose their top favorite songs and compiled them together in a playlist titled "BLACKPINK presents The Album." Each member's "mix" is nine to 10 songs long and features some of your favorite hits, like "FourFiveSeconds," "My Future," and, of course, BLACKPINK's new single, "Ice Cream," featuring Selena Gomez. Oh, and if the below teaser from Spotify is anything to go off of, BLACKPINK has even more content on the way.

Set your alarm for Oct. 4 and head to Amazon or Target to grab your box.