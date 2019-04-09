Here's Where To Get BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' Merch So You're Ready For Their World Tour

Who’s ready for BLACKPINK’s world tour? I'm sure plenty of you are gearing up to see your favorite K-Pop girl group on the road and you're probably wanting to do it with lots of BLACKPINK merch. Lucky for you, the girls just released a couple of new pieces to go with their Kill This Love EP and, let me tell you, they’re amazing! Heck, I even want to buy some of it myself! If you’re not sure where to get BLACKPINK’s Kill This Love merch, don’t you worry. I’ll point you in the right direction!

The first thing you need to know about BLACKPINK’s Kill This Love merch is that you can get it right on their website. All you need to do is head over to shop.blackpinkmusic.com and browse and shop to you heart’s desire! That being said, though, you need to know that as of right now, BLACKPINK only has four Kill This Love items for sale and that includes the album itself! So, basically, you have a choice of three different items, each of which looks great and will be perfect for when you attend one of their concerts this summer.

Let’s break down each item. First, there’s the Kill This Love hoodie which is going for $65.00. As pricey as that may seem, you actually get the digital album along with your hoodie purchase. So, you’re kind of getting two things for the price of once, which is always a good deal!

The hoodie itself is black and features a sewn-in patch on the front and printed Kill This Love artwork on the back. The patch and artwork are both pink, so it’s totally on brand for BLACKPINK. Here’s what it looks like:

shop.blackpinkmusic.com

The second item that BLACKPINK has for sale on their site is very similar to the hoodie, except it’s a black t-shirt with BLACKPINK's Kill This Love artwork on the front. The artwork is pretty intricate and all the details look amazing. The shirt is selling for $35.00. And like the hoodie, it comes with a digital version of the album. So, again, you’re getting two things for one price. Here’s what the t-shirt looks like:

shop.blackpinkmusic.com

Lastly, there’s the BLACKPINK Kill This Love beanie which is, of course, black with a sewn-in Kill This Love patch. Like all the other items listed here, the beanie comes with a digital version of the Kill This Love album, so you’re getting two items for $30.00.

shop.blackpinkmusic.com

And in case you’re wondering just how much of these costs go toward the Kill This Love album, the album by itself is $5.99. So, roughly six dollars per purchase is going toward the digital copy. Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be an option right now to opt out of purchasing the album along with the merchandise. All the merchandise is available for pre-order at the moment, so maybe that’ll change as time moves forward. If you order right now, though, you can expect your items to ship in four to six weeks, which is just in time for the girls’ tour.

So, there you have it. That’s pretty much all you need to know about buying BLACKPINK’s Kill This Love merch! Happy shopping!