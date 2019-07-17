Many beauty sponge fans are so passionate about their tools of the trade, they're willing to argue you'll never reach for a makeup brush again after trying out the particular pink egg that started it all. However, as much as I love my sponge (And believe me, I do!), I certainly can't use it to blend out my eyeshadow, fill in my eyebrows, et cetera. Given that one specific brand in has already mastered said beauty sponge, it makes sense for one them to now focus on creating the ~perfect~ makeup brushes, too, so if you've heard the news and are wondering where to get Beautyblender's makeup brushes, know that I share your excitement. If you haven't heard just yet, then allow me to be the bearer of some very good news, because Beautyblender brushes are coming, and no surprise, they look amazing.

All it takes is a quick sift through my makeup collection to find out I'm a Beautyblender fan. I have backups upon backups of the Original Beautyblender Sponge ($20, beautyblender.com) bottles of the Bounce Liquid Foundation ($40, beautyblender.com) in both my winter and summer shades, and my newest fave, the Glass Glow Shinelighter ($25, beautyblender.com), has earned a place of honor on my vanity for quick and easy access. The only area of my collection lacking in Beautyblender goodies? My tools; beside the iconic sponge sit a myriad of fairly random makeup brushes, shuffled around in an upcycled Diptyque candle container. I love love love my sponge, but I don't feel the same passion for any makeup brush in particular, so when I heard Beautyblender would be releasing their own, I had a total "this is it" moment. Hallelujah.

According to Allure, the brand will be dropping a five-piece brush set called The Detailers:

Beautyblender

Get it? I assume the name alludes to the fact that your Beautyblender sponge can't cater to the super small areas that require precise brushes, so this set is meant to help out with all the details. Cute!

The largest brush is aptly named the Big Boss, intended to powder the face when you aren't using your Beautyblender sponge to bake:

Beautyblender

Next up is the Shady Lady, an eyeshadow brush that I can't help but think would also be a dream for spot concealing:

Beautyblender

Third, the High Roller is the fluffy crease brush every makeup-lover needs:

Beautyblender

I'm sure you were sneaking peeks at the bottoms of those three brushes, so let's pause the lineup for a sec. Those egg-shaped metal tools are none other than cooling rollers made of zamac, a combo of zinc, aluminum, magnesium, and copper. As someone who reaches for a roller to de-puff almost every day, I can say this add-on is a total game-changer. Beautyblender, you stay innovating.

Picking up from where I left off, the Wing Man is a liner brush with a curved shape designed to make sculpting your cat eye a breeze:

Beautyblender

And last but not least, The Player is an angled brow brush with a super unique spoolie. One side appears to resemple a standard spoolie, while the other is more of a rake-like comb:

Beautyblender

TBH, I have never been so excited for makeup brushes. It's normally the shades and pretty packaging of products that get me excited, not the tools used to apply them! If you're equally thrilled and want to snag all of The Detailers, you can shop the brushes when they hit the Beautyblender website on July 29.