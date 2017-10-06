Where To Buy Pasta Jewelry For The Perfect National Noodle Day Accessory

Do you ever get nostalgic thinking about childhood? You know, that wonderful time in your life when your biggest worry was if your parents packed you your favorite Lunchables? Or when your teacher forced you to take naps during the school day (gosh, do I wish I could go back to that), and your class assignments consisted of making macaroni necklaces? Those days were great, but now you're in the real world where there's barely enough time to sleep. One thing from childhood you can incorporate into your life, however, is macaroni necklaces. If you're intrigued and wondering where to buy pasta jewelry, keep reading below.

Delicacies Jewelry is a jewelry brand who has teamed up with Barilla Pasta to create a jewelry collection inspired by everyone's favorite carb: pasta, of course! The collection is hilariously named The Aldente Collection and features necklaces with a variety of pasta pendents. The pasta pendants available include: penne rigate, rotini, farfalle, cellentani, bucatini and orrechiette.

Aside from coming in a wide variety of different pastas, these adorable necklaces also come in different metal options including sterling silver and 14k gold. Check out the different pieces in the Aldente Collection, below.

OMG, those pieces are hella cute! These necklaces would make a perfect gift for an anniversary or even for the holidays. If you visit Delicacies Jewelry's website right now, you will find that most of the sterling silver pieces are on sale for $85 to $100. The 14k gold Aldente necklaces will be available on the site very soon.

This collection was created with the help of Barilla Pasta to commemorate National Pasta Day which falls on Oct. 17. However, Oct. 6 is National Noodle Day, so why not celebrate a little bit early? So if you're watching your carb intake, you can buy one of these instead of devouring a bowl of your favorite pasta.

If you decide to celebrate National Pasta (and National Noodle) Day the right way by actually eating pasta, I have some news that might make your meal a little more delicious. A 2016 study surveyed 23,000 Italian participants and found that those who ate the most pasta actually had a lower body mass index (BMI). Meaning people in Italy who eat a ton of pasta are actually thinner. OK, my entire life has been a lie!

It turns out that Italian pasta-eaters tend to adopt a Mediterranean diet, which consists of healthy fats, oils, fresh veggies, and whole grains. Oh, and get this: This combination of pasta with the Mediterranean diet results in smaller waists for those who adopt it. The trick is to keep your portions small and frequent. Now I know what I'm going to meal prep next week.

Since pasta is good for the mind, body, and soul, you're now free to eat delicious creations like Spaghetti Donuts. Like the name entails, Spaghetti Donuts are basically donut-shaped spaghetti that make for the perfect on-the-go snack.

Spaghetti Donuts were created by Pop Pasta and they describe it as "the perfect food to bring to picnics or to the beach, and it isn't messy like pizza!" The food may seem a little weird, but hey, it's worth a shot.

If you are more of a DIY kind of person and prefer to make your own travel-friendly pasta, then you should consider packing your homemade pasta in ziplock bags, and taking them with you to the movies. A woman did that earlier this year and she is the carb hero we have all been looking for.

