If you can't make it to the March For Our Lives rally on March 24 in Washington, D.C, don't fret. For those asking wanting to step out and support the movement, there's a number of sister marches happening all across the country, from New York to Los Angeles. So where is the March For Our Lives in LA? Here's all you need to know.

According to the rally's website, March For Our Lives Los Angeles will take place on March 24 at 603 South Spring Street, at the corner of West 6th Street. The rally starts bright and early at 9 a.m. PT, though you'll probably want to arrive a bit early to beat the crowds. According to a Facebook page for the march, more than 14,000 people are planning to attend this historic event.

The March For Our Lives Los Angeles mission statement reads that the rally's goal is to "take action to stop the epidemic of mass school shootings that has become all too familiar." This is just one of many sister marches occurring across the nation in response to the March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C., which was organized by survivors of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

March For Our Lives Los Angeles is shaping up to be quite the event. Celebrities including Amy Schumer, Yara Shahidi, Connie Britton, Olivia Wilde, and Mayor Eric Garcetti are set to speak at the rally. Plus, pop singer Charlie Puth plans to march and perform.

On March 8, Puth released a statement confirming that he would attend March For Our Lives Los Angeles, and that he's extremely excited to take part in such a historic moment.

He said,

I am honored to be performing at March For Our Lives Los Angeles. It has been incredibly inspiring to see students across the country organize and mobilize and I am grateful to be able to lend my voice to their call for action.

According to USA Today, Black-ish actress Yara Shahidi also praised the student activists for their strength and perseverance.

"We are witnessing our generation, actively come together, in a global conversation, demanding action from lawmakers to invest in and assure our right to safety,” Shahidi said in a statement. “I am inspired and motivated to continue to contribute through action."

March For Our Lives Los Angeles is sure to be an incredible event, but it's not the only one happening. For those who don't live in mega cities like Washington D.C., New York, or Los Angeles, there's a handy March For Our Lives "Sibling March" search page. So, you really don't have any reason to skip out if you want to get involved.

The March For Our Lives movements were spurred by the tragic Feb. 14 school shooting of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which killed 17 people. Since, Parkland high schoolers have stood up to fight against the problem of school shootings across America. Their valiant efforts have sparked numerous headlines, and notable figures ranging from political figures to celebrities have expressed their support for the young activists' fight.

On March 21, Mic obtained a copy of a handwritten letter that the Obamas had sent the Parkland students. The letter is dated March 10 and tells the Parkland students how their activism and perseverance has inspired the former first family.

The handwritten letter reads,

To the students of Parkland —

We wanted to let you know how inspired we have been by the resilience, resolve and solidarity that you have all shown in the wake of unspeakable tragedy. Not only have you supported and comforted each other, but you’ve helped awaken the conscience of the nation, and challenged decision-makers to make the safety of our children the country’s top priority. Throughout our history, young people like you have led the way in making America better. There may be setbacks; you may sometimes feel like progress is too slow in coming. But we have no doubt you are going to make an enormous difference in the days and years to come, and we will be there for you.

Barack Obama Michelle Obama

Even if you don't plan on attending March For Our Lives, it's hard to deny that March 24 is going to be a historic day. I for one, can't wait to see what unfolds.