Where Can I Buy iPhone X? Here's Where To Go If You Want Apple's New Device

It's heee-re. The all-glass and beyond chic new iPhone is dropping and you'll never have to type a password again — that is, if you get one. If you can't wait a minute longer there are plenty of places to find Apple's major new device, in case you were already wondering, where can I buy the iPhone X?

The iPhone X is truly making techies and Apple fans feel #blessed after Apple announced the new device back in September at the company's keynote address. Apple isn't just debuting the ten (that's what the "X" stands for), but it's also selling the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Those models are totally different and, to be honest, kind of basic by comparison.

The X isn't just aesthetically pleasing. Sure, the display boasts 5.8-inch Super Retina display, has highest pixel definition of any model, and is super thin. But, you just have to use the Face ID facial recognition to unlock it. From there, you can get all up in the Animojis, animated emojis. Of course, all that will set you back a cool $999.

It's easy to go on and on about the phenomenal features, but why waste your time on the hype when you could be playing with an iPhone X right now (or close to, at least). Apple loyalists certainly had that idea. A full day before the Nov. 3 release, they were already lining up outside of stores in Palo Alto, London, New York, Sydney, and Singapore. Some people even camped out on the streets.

Even though it's just now going on sale in stores, the pre-sale for the iPhone X began on Oct. 27. Some models already sold out and — not to ruin your day — supplies of the device are limited due to manufacturing issues. That means that if you want an iPhone tomorrow, you're probably going to have to wait in line or order it and wait a few weeks.

If camping out on the sidewalk isn't your thing, don't fret: there are plenty of other places to get the new device. Just get your face out of your now dated cell and check out where to buy the new phone below.

#IPhoneX 5.8inch OLED Super Retina Display with 2436 x 1125 resolution. Phone unlocks with new facial recognition software #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/LNS3nRwJs3 — No Name Gamers (@NoNameGamers00) September 12, 2017

The Traditional Approach

If you are all about that Apple life, but don't want to step foot in what's bound to be a chaotic store, there's only one place to go. The company's official website has all three different models and allows you to toggle through the different colors and models from the comfort of your couch. The full $999 (or $49.91 a month) will get you the device and all the usual accessories, like earphones and a charger.

Of course, if you want the full experience, you can go to the store. To find the one closest to you, enter your zip code into the search bar here.

Apple expects a wait time of five to six weeks for orders, according to Tom's Guide.

iPhone X is here! A big thank-you to all our customers in Sydney, and everyone turning out around the world Friday! 👏 pic.twitter.com/5NKXUnePLu — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 2, 2017

The "I Don't Care Where I Go" Option

If you just can't bear to step foot in an actual Apple store, but want to get your phone in person, Best Buy is another option. But, instant gratification — without the line of the Apple store — will set you back about $100 more. Best Buy has, in fact, come under scrutiny for charging more for the device. Depending on the storage space, it could even be more expensive, according to Tom's Guide.

Fortunately, that doesn't tell the full story. The price is only jacked up if you pay in full. The other option is to pay in installments, per your service provider.

The device is expected to ship from Best Buy on Dec. 15.

A friend of mine sent me this picture of the #iPhoneX line in Singapore. Ain’t nobody got time for that!! pic.twitter.com/EQwevNQcMD — Nico (@NicoAtienza) November 2, 2017

The Path Of Least Resistance

If you want the iPhone X, but can't be bothered to venture of your comfort zone, going to your service provider is another option. AT&T, Verizon, T Mobile, and Sprint all have the device, with varying wait times.

According to Tom's Guide, at Sprint, you'll be looking at mid-November, depending on the model you want. AT&T will put you back to late November and early December. Verizon isn't even shipping until December, with delivery as late as December 14. And, for T-Mobile users, you have to call to find out availability.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images

So, if you want that sleek new iPhone X, you have a few different options. But no matter what you'll most likely have to wait. So at the end of the day, it really comes down to how much work you're willing to do to get one.