Photos Of People Waiting For iPhone X Prove This Apple Release Is No Joke

The day is upon us, Apple loyalists. THE DAY IS UPON US. Apple's iPhone X officially hits stores Friday, Oct. 4, and — just like every other Apple launch since the dawn of the Silicon Valley — people have already started lining up to purchase it. Obviously. Ahead, please admire photos of people waiting for iPhone X, because 1) they are dedicated AF and 2) this is not a drill.

Before I show you how creative iPhone X campers have gotten to snag an early spot in line, let us first recap why Apple's latest innovation is worthy of sleeping outside the tech company's retail locations in the first place. First of all, it's more futuristic and innovative than any of its predecessors — including the iPhone 8, which just launched in September. In their Sept. 12 Newsroom post following the bombshell keynote presentation debuting the iPhone X, Apple outlined some of its core features that set it apart. Elite Daily broke 'em all down in an article shortly thereafter, but here are some bullet points of what's new with the iPhone X to refresh your memory.

OLED technology with super retina display

No home screen button

Face ID

Portrait lighting on both the front and back cameras

Animojis

Wireless charging and a longer battery life

Aside from the phone's updated look (no home button and an all-screen display), the iPhone X's better-than-ever cameras — complete with (cool? creepy?) Face ID and Animoji capabilities — make it truly next-level. In the press release uploaded to the Apple Newsroom, Apple's chief design officer Jony Ive gave a statement regarding the brand's motivation to continue to push the boundaries. Ive said,

For more than a decade, our intention has been to create an iPhone that is all display. The iPhone X is the realization of that vision. With the introduction of iPhone ten years ago, we revolutionized the mobile phone with Multi-Touch. iPhone X marks a new era for iPhone — one in which the device disappears into the experience.

The iPhone is and always has been revolutionary. As such, people are camping out to get their hands on it first, y'all. I'm ready for my phone to recognize my face, too, TBH. However, my iPhone 6 is still going strong on iOS 10, so I don't feel the sense of urgency to camp out for an upgrade. I can appreciate other people's dedication to the competitive game of purchasing a new Apple release before it sells out though. And I totally am.

"Apple Store queue continues to grow…"

Please peep the time stamp on this tweet. Monday, Oct. 30! These people have been queuing up since Monday for a Friday release.

Like, holy moly.

Holy crap there’s already a queue outside the Apple store. pic.twitter.com/ZvEkJdnWVU — Laurence Grinyer (@laurencegrinyer) November 1, 2017

New York is ready.

Apple fifth ave iPhone X line pic.twitter.com/6j4YgD2nOC — Ryan Tracy (@Traced_Inc) November 2, 2017

London is ready.

Palo Alto is ready.

Now with photo. 3 PM Wednesday before iPhone X goes on sale and there’s already 9 people (chairs?) lined up at the Palo Alto Apple Store. pic.twitter.com/DmPQuBNXBn — Héctor Ramos 🇵🇷 (@hectorramos) November 1, 2017

Such an even line of lawn chairs and boredom.

Sydney is ready.

Some folks already in line at the Sydney Apple Store for the iPhone X launch. pic.twitter.com/OfX29iBqmK — Andrew Miller (@andriven) October 31, 2017

Singapore is ready.

A friend of mine sent me this picture of the #iPhoneX line in Singapore. Ain’t nobody got time for that!! pic.twitter.com/EQwevNQcMD — Nico (@NicoAtienza) November 2, 2017

The world is ready, damn it!

You might be asking yourself, "But couldn't everyone have just preordered it last week?" The answer is yes, of course, but due to such a large amount of preorders, Apple might be forced to delay deliveries into December in some cases. Which means that even those to ordered ahead of time might not actually see their new iPhone X IRL for weeks after its in-store release. Hence why people are camping out: To have it in their hands on launch day. I give them so much credit but will be angry if I see anyone try to markup the price as much as the greedy person who is trying to sell their preorder on eBay for $60,000. Not cool.