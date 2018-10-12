Life is one big balancing act. Seriously, it's a circus a majority of the time, and you're the ring leader. Your commitments are on one side of the stage, and the rest of your life is on the other. You're an acrobat when you're juggling everything that's in your planner, and choose to ignore the drama — the elephant in the room — when you can. Nobody has time for the tea, when you're balancing work, life, and adulting. In fact, you tend to feel like you don't have time for anything. Take a deep breath, and reorganize your life a bit. There are a few things you shouldn't ignore anymore.

Right now, you're trying to please the crowd, and it's tough. Not everybody has the same priorities as you, and you identify all too well with butter that's been too thinly spread on a piece of toast. Your hair is constantly in a messy bun, and you're running on coffee and memes. Is this how the real world is supposed to work? Well, not really.

When you're 20-something, you do run into some struggles and obstacles that may make you feel a bit confused. That's normal and OK. (Seriously, I can't count how many times I've thought to myself, "Am I on the right track?") But, it becomes an issue when you're ignoring parts of your life that deserve a spotlight. These are the seven things that make you happy, passionate, and just more you. Listen up, right now.

1 Your Sleep Schedule Giphy When things start to get overwhelming or stressful in life, your sleep schedule is the first thing to go. You throw it out the window, and claim that, "Sleep is for the weak." Please, oh please, don't live by that motto. Girl, you need to get some rest — and probably now more than ever before. Truth is, you're juggling a whole lot and need that mental and physical energy to make the right decisions. Sure, a cup of coffee will get you through work. But, do you really want to spend your entire day struggling and counting down the minutes until you can crawl back into bed? I think the answer to that question is pretty clear.

2 Your "Me" Time Giphy Don't ever give up your "me" time in the pursuit of work, life, and lots of adulting. The moments when you can spend some time solely with yourself are valuable and important to your personal growth. And it's key that you set some boundaries so that you don't lose this habit down the road. Learn to say "no" to certain commitments, and don't pack your planner up with a bunch of activities all the time. Spend an entire Saturday laying in bed, or getting in touch with your passions again. Doesn't even the thought of picking up a paintbrush, or reading a book for pleasure sound good? (Sign me up for taking a bubble bath and listening to a podcast, please!)

3 Your Relationships Giphy One of my favorite quotes of all time is from Maya Angelou, and goes like this: "I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." Every time I read it, it reminds me of what my priorities should be. It reminds me that when I'm stressed out with life, I shouldn't be frustrated with the people I love. It reminds me to live with a little more optimism and positivity, and wear my heart on my sleeve. Long story short: Your relationships are an important part of your life. Make time and energy for them, too — despite all of the work and adulting going on. You won't ever regret making someone you care about smile, laugh, or cry tears of joy.

4 Your Friendships Giphy Just like your relationships, your friendships shouldn't take a backseat to work, life, and adulting. Sure, sometimes you're just exhausted at the end of a long week. You want nothing more than to go home, curl up in bed, and watch movies without checking in with the world. Your friends are texting in the group chat about how they want to hang out, and you quickly put your phone on "Do Not Disturb" mode. Girl, I feel you on this one. But, don't make your lazy nights a regular thing. Don't bail on the coffee date you planned with your best friend every single weekend. Go out and have some fun, and find balance that way. When all is said and done, just be there for the people in your life, and they will be there for you.

5 Your World Giphy There's a world outside of your own, and you can't ignore it now, or ever. Although it is sometimes healthy to disconnect from what's going on, or focus on certain causes instead of staying tuned into anything and everything — it's important to stay in the know. In addition, don't ignore the beauty of the planet, and how traveling can change your perspective on life, love, and who you are. This world is wide, and sometimes exploring and seeing what else is out there is the best way to get in touch with your priorities. You may discover you want out of life as you move forward in it, or just hit "refresh" on wherever you're at, right now.

6 Your Present Giphy Stop and smell the roses, or the cup of coffee you brew every morning. Whatever it may be, just stop. Life is passing you by every single second, and when you're more focused on work and adulting, you forget to live. You ignore the present moment and all its beauty, and choose to be stressed out over something that will, more than likely, work itself out. Why is that? I know it's easier said than done, but drop all of those negative vibes and choose happiness. Make every moment feel like a golden hour, and soak in the present. You're right where you're supposed to be, and the future will come when it comes.