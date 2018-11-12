Validation is super important in a relationship, and when you and your partner are apart, you may want more reassurance than usual. It feels really good to know your partner wants you and cares for you, but they may not always say it so literally. You and your partner might have those deep conversations about how you feel about each other when you have some much needed face-to-face time. However, when you're apart, it can be harder to assess what your partner is thinking and feeling. There's no reason to panic though. When your significant other misses you, they send these texts. Because sometimes, they show their affection in small, subtle ways.

It's so important to feel valued in a relationship, and there's more than one way your partner can show their appreciation for you. Sometimes, their small actions, like asking you to text them when your flight lands or putting your favorite snack in your suitcase, can show just how much they care about you. Communication is one of the most essential parts of a relationship, but when you and your partner aren't together, things can sometimes get lost in translation. If your partner sends you some of the following texts, they're communicating that they miss you and enjoy your company a lot.

If you're both at work or going about your day... Giphy Just the fact that they are messaging you during a busy day means they're thinking of you. You're on their mind, and they want to let you know it. "Work is great, but is it 6 p.m. yet? I can't wait to hang tonight."

"What's for lunch?"

"My coworker mentioned their dogs' Halloween costumes, and it made me think of your cute dog obsession."

If you have to be apart for a few days... Giphy If you have to leave your boo for a trip, they may try not to overwhelm you with "I miss you" texts. Smaller ways they may say it include checking in with you about when you can talk next or making sure you made it to your destination OK. Flirty things like wearing your sweatshirt are also a sign that they miss you. "In case you were wondering where your sweatshirt is... *sends a selfie of self wearing it*"

"Let me know when your flight lands?"

"Would you want to FaceTime later?"