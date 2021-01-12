If you’ve been a follower of the Bachelor franchise for long enough, there’s a good chance you have a handful of favorite cast members from past seasons. For many fans, one of those faves is Tyler Cameron. After making it to the finale in Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette season in 2019, the 27-year-old stayed on fans’ radars (mostly by dating famous models and being funny on social media), which is how the world took notice of The Bachelor’s Season 25 lead, Matt James. Now, it's not a matter of if, but rather when Tyler C. will show up on Matt James’ Bachelor season to give his bestie some support.

Tyler and Matt’s friendship started long before they entered the world of Bachelor stardom. The duo met at Wake Forest University, where they both played football (Matt played wide receiver and Tyler was backup quarterback) before graduating and becoming roommates in New York. From there, Tyler and Matt founded their charitable organization, ABC Food Tours, which, according to Matt’s ABC bio, "is designed to find creative ways to engage kids from underserved communities in New York City, encouraging physical and mental wellness, while also giving them opportunities for new experiences throughout the city."

So yeah, Tyler and Matt are totally best friend goals, which is why fans are eager to see the pair reunite on screen.

Luckily, it's already been confirmed that a Tyler C. cameo is definitely happening in Season 25. On Dec. 1, Tyler posted a YouTube vlog outlining a recent trip he took to Utah. In the video, he talks about how he "just got back" from Nemacolin Resort, where Season 25 was filmed. He said: "I saw Matt. He's extremely happy. He loves the girls ... he spoke highly of them ... he's really pushing himself to be vulnerable, to put himself out there. And I think you're gonna get a great season."

Tyler also said they (either meaning the Bachelor filming crew or possibly Matt and the contestants) "messed" with him a little bit, and viewers will get to enjoy it all at his expense. So, it sounds like Tyler will play a fun role on the show this season, even if it's short-lived.

If you do a little sleuthing, there's reason to believe his appearance will come toward the end of Matt's season. During his appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast in mid-November, Tyler said he "recently" saw Matt. Since The Bachelor filming ran from the end of September until right around Thanksgiving, it looks like Tyler was there for the end (or at least the final stretch) of Matt's filming. Of course, this all hinges on what Tyler considers "recent," since that could mean anything from a few days ago to a couple months ago.

So, fans should stay on high alert for a Tyler C. spotting on any upcoming episode of The Bachelor, which airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.