Tyler Cameron's Reaction To Matt James Becoming The Bachelor Is Full Of Joy

Having things in common with your bestie is always a good thing. But while typical pals might connect over a beloved band or a fun hobby, two famous friends will soon have something much more specific to bond over: starring roles in Bachelor Nation. Tyler Cameron's reaction to Matt James becoming the Bachelor puts their bromance on display in the sweetest way.

Tyler C. gained a bit of notoriety after he snagged the runner-up spot on Hannah B.'s season of The Bachelorette. After the show, fans tuned into his social profiles, and got to see quite a bit of his bestie, Matt James. They live in NYC together, volunteer at Matt's nonprofit ABC food tours, and even quarentined with Hannah Brown at the start of the coronavirus pandemic (aka the Quarentine Crew).

Tyler's most recent display of brotherly love came in the wake of Matt James being announced as the Bachelor for Season 25. The photo shows a Matt and Tyler sleeping on one another in a vehicle, alongside a caption that congratulates Matt for becoming the Bachelor. "Now the world gets to see the person you are and the heart you have," the caption read in part. "Not excited that somebody will be taking my spot as your snuggle buddy 😢 ." The bro love is real, if you couldn't tell.

Matt was announced as the Season 25 Bachelor on June 10. He was set to be a contestant on Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette — which had to delay filming due to coronavirus — but now he's landed a much bigger role as a season lead.

ABC executive Rob Mills told Variety that they've been thinking of Matt as a potential lead for awhile. “Matt was somebody who was on our radar and we were thinking about him. We were thinking do we announce him early, or do we put him on Clare’s season and then announce him later, if it doesn’t work out with Clare? We didn’t make a final decision until recently, but this has been talked about for quite some time.”

The decision comes in the wake criticisms surrounding the franchise's lack of diversity, which grew louder with the increased visibility of the Black Lives Matter movement in recent weeks. Some fans are skeptical if the decision was made as a publicity stunt to lessen criticism surrounding the show, while others are excited for the step towards more equal representation and are ready to embrace James as the first Black Bachelor.

Regardless of what the public has to say, it's clear that James has at least one pal that will always be on his side. Now, fans can wait to see if his he'll be able to find romance on the show — since fans know the bromance side of things has already been claimed by Tyler C.

Season 25 of The Bachelor does not yet have a release date.