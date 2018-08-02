I don't know about you, but all of this hot weather makes me want to sip on an ice cold can of... rosé. That's right. Forget the cans of light beer, and throw a 12-pack of Truly Rosé in your bag before a beach excursion or backyard barbecue. Sadly, the cans of rosé-inspired spiked sparkling water aren't for sale everywhere in the United States just yet. When will Truly Rosé spiked sparkling water be available nationwide? It'll be a while (if you're 21 years or older).

Currently, Truly Rosé is available in select states. If you're lucky enough to live Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, or New York, you can try the canned rosé flavor now, per Truly Spiked & Sparkling. Since I live in Florida, I sadly can't sample one of these delicious cold drinks — yet. According to Truly Spiked & Sparkling, six-packs of Truly Rosé cans will be available nationwide sometime in early 2019.

I know, that sounds like it is so long from now, but it's really not. After all, it's already August. Before you know it, it will be PSL season, and then December's twinkling holiday lights will be here before you know it. This year has flown by. Soon enough, you'll be cracking open a can of Truly Rosé and dreaming of the warm summer sun.

Truly Spiked & Sparkling

The canned spiked beverage is very affordable, too. In Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York, a 12-pack of Truly Rosé Canned Spiked & Sparkling Water's sells between $14.99 and $16.99. I'm no math whiz, but that's much cheaper than your standard glass of rosé at dinner or brunch. When it comes to taste, it's not actually rosé wine. Don't worry, though, because this spiked sip will be just as refreshing as the pink stuff you love in the summer, since Truly Rosé is a pink-hued "spiked sparkling water, per the press release.

What I like most about Truly Rosé cans is their portability. This canned rosé-inspired beverage is much easier than bringing a glass bottle in your bag — or settling on another canned adult beverage that you aren't too jazzed about. The aluminum cans of Truly Rosé won't break or clink together in your purse like a glass bottle might. This makes the slim cans an ideal choice for the subway, car, riding a bike, walking, taking the bus, and really whatever your preferred mode of transportation is. Plus, the idea of rosé spike sparkling water in a can is so appealing. I feel so fancy when I pop open a can of the pink stuff and take a sip.

Truly Spiked & Sparkling

According to Truly Spiked & Sparkling, its 12-ounce cans of rosé contain 5 percent alcohol by volume. Truly Rosé is "delicately sweet, slightly tart, and perfectly refreshing with a hint of California Chardonnay grapes," according to the company's website. Since it is technically "sparkling," you can count on a few bubbles to help give you that rosé experience. I don't know about you, but this sounds absolutely delicious.

For now, I'll be waiting until I can buy a six-pack of Truly Rosé at the beginning of 2019. An exact nationwide release date has not been given by Truly Spiked & Sparkling yet. Maybe I will get lucky and Truly Rosé will hit store shelves before my birthday in March. Fingers crossed!