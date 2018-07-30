The Best Fall Getaways In The U.S. For Hiking, Pumpkin Spice, & Everything Basic
Apple pie and PSL season is right around the corner, and I'm welcoming it with open arms. It's no wonder why so many people love this beautiful time of year and the activities that come along with it. From hitting up pumpkin patches and farmers' markets with friends, to going apple picking and hiking among the foliage with your pooch, there's always an adventure waiting. Of course, you can't forget about state fairs and winery hopping, too. There really is so much to do and so little time, so start planning your trips to the best fall getaways in the U.S. ASAP.
The beginning of the season makes me want to pack a suitcase and hit the road to someplace where the leaves are orange and the weather is crisp — places with giant corn mazes, apple cider, and basic fall fun, like these seven cities around the country. You and your besties need to snap your annual pumpkin patch pic, and you and bae will look so cute when you're walking around a fall festival holding seasonal lattes in your hands. It all sounds dreamy and Instagram-worthy, so don't forget to pack your camera to document your fall adventures. I can't beleaf this time is finally here, and I will make the most of it, because I truly do love fall most of all.
1Embrace The Fall Fun In The Hamptons
The Hamptons is a hot summer destination, but this weekend retreat from the city is full of excitement in the fall as well. Get your entire crew together, and travel to Hank's Pumpkintown in Southampton. You'll go apple picking, get lost in a corn maze, and enjoy tons of treats from the market, including apple cider slushies and pumpkin spice donuts. You donut want to miss out on that.
Along your drive, you'll likely see a bunch of farmers' markets. From flowers to pies and baked goods, you and your friends can see what all of the local vendors are selling. You may even leave with fresh goodies to whip up a delicious dinner back at the house!
2Go Hiking Among The Fall Foliage In Aspen, CO
The air outside will be crisp and cool, which is perfect for a hike in the mountains in Aspen, Colorado. Soak up all of the beautiful colors that fall has to offer, and be sure to bring your camera along for the fun. There are a ton of hiking trails to choose from if you want to explore the foliage by foot. Or, see it all from above when you take the Silver Queen Gondola to the top of Aspen Mountain.
3Plan A Foliage Photo Shoot In New Hampshire
If you're planning a fall road trip to see the orange, red, and yellow leaves, make New Hampshire your destination. Take the scenic drive along the Kancamagus Highway, which takes you through the White Mountain National Forest. Make pitstops along the way to pose for some fall Instagram pics. Caption those pics with something punny like, "Oh my gourd, I love fall," or, "Unbe-leaf-able."
4For Anyone Who's In The Halloween Spirit, Visit Salem, MA
Halloween is my favorite holiday, and I know I'm not alone. If you're also someone who loves all things spooky, you'll want to head somewhere like Salem, Massachusetts for a long weekend getaway. Throughout the month of October, you and your ghoulfriends can attend the Haunted Happenings festival for tons of witchy fun, like ghost tours and haunted houses.
5Stay At A Bed And Breakfast In The Catskills
A perfect weekend trip for you and bae is to stay at a cozy bed and breakfast in the Catskills. By day, explore the gorgeous sights of the Catskill Mountains. You could even visit any of the Catskill waterfalls for a romantic selfie of you two in front of the cascading water. Pair it with a punny caption like, "Can't help falling in love." By night, stay in a charming bed and breakfast, like the Barclay Heights Bed and Breakfast in Saugerties, New York.
6Go Apple Picking In Stow, Massachusetts
I'm sure apple picking is on everyone's fall bucket list, so why not dedicate an entire weekend getaway with your girls, doing just that? Visit the Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow, Massachusetts for a fun-filled weekend of picking apples for pie, sipping apple cider, and taking selfies with the adorable farm animals. You could even get lost in one of the orchard's hedge mazes, followed by a hayride around the farm.
7Pose For Some #SquashGoals Pics At A Pumpkin Patch In Dallas, TX
It just wouldn't be fall without a visit to a pumpkin patch with your besties. Travel down south to Texas to visit one of the best pumpkin patches in the country, the Tom Thumb Pumpkin Patch in Dallas, Texas. There you'll find plenty of pumpkins for your Halloween jack-o-lanterns, and Thanksgiving pumpkin pies. You'll also find plenty of Insta-worthy spots fit for your next #squashgoals pics.