Summer has been great, but let's be real: You love the fall most of all. The air gets cooler, we pull out the flannels, pumpkin becomes the sweet flavor of the season, Halloween is around the corner, and the leaves begin to change from green to orange. This transition from summer is incredible to witness, so you're always excited when the time comes. Certain places have the privilege of experiencing a full-blown fall, where the leaves change to bright colors just before winter. If you want to do some leaf peeping, then you should visit these hidden destinations perfect for a fall foliage trip.

Contrary to popular belief, autumn is the most wonderful time of the year. The weather is absolutely perfect because it's not too hot or too cold. Everyone is in great spirits, because it feels great outside. You finally get the chance to break those cozy sweaters and fall boots out of your closet. Regardless of how basic it may seem to some, you're enjoying all things pumpkin-flavored, and you're excited to head to the pumpkin patch.

Truthfully, fall isn't complete until you get to witness the fall foliage firsthand. It's a natural phenomena to watch the leaves transform into bold, bright colors. Imagine road tripping through these hidden gems to see the magic up close. Happy travels!

1 Washington, Connecticut Kelli Seeger Kim/Stocksy The quaint and charming town of Washington offers some of the best fall foliage scenery in the state of Connecticut. You'll have plenty of viewing opportunities in this New England town, so be sure to bring a great camera and some cute flannels for candids. Hit up the town's Annual Wine and Cheese Market for a trip well-spent with your girls.

2 Stowe, Vermont Go Stowe on YouTube You might associate Stowe, Vermont as a winter wonderland destination for skiers, but in fact, TripAdvisor once deemed Stowe to be the best foliage destination in the U.S., too. You can admire the vibrant fall colors on a scenic drive, leisurely hike, or paddle boat ride.

3 Grand Marais, Minnesota GoWayNorth on YouTube The fall colors in Grand Marais, Minnesota are unmatched. This region is always beautiful, but something special happens once the leaves begin to change. You'll be able to witness bold pops of red, orange, and yellow right before your eyes. If you're lucky, you might even get a glimpse of the Northern Lights.

4 Bethel, Maine Andrey Pavlov/Stocksy This cozy New England town would be the perfect stop on your fall road trip. You could spend hours marveling at the red, brown, and yellow leaves in Bethel. If you're feeling adventurous, rent a canoe, kayak, or bike for the day and experience Mother Nature from a different perspective.

5 Telluride, Colorado Casey Mccallister/Stocksy Most travelers flock to Colorado during the winter to play in the snow, but Telluride is a great place to visit during the fall as well. The mountain views in this town will take your breath away, especially when the leaves start to change. Take a gondola all the way up for 360 views of the fall foliage.