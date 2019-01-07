Get ready, BTS ARMY: You'll soon be able to bring the BTS boys home with you. The K-Pop sensation has officially reached a point where they're so famous, dolls are being made out of them. Yup, Mattel (the company behind Barbie, FYI) is making BTS dolls for the biggest BTS stans to bring home. So when will the BTS x Mattel dolls come out? Fans of the singing and dancing group won't have to wait long.

Mattel announced in a press release and on Instagram on Monday, Jan. 7, the impending arrival of the BTS fashion dolls. The toy brand revealed that there will be BTS dolls, BTS collectible figures, BTS games, and other BTS-related products. All of the items will feature the group's seven members — RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook — and the dolls will be specifically styled in the looks the boys rock in their "IDOL" music video. So if "IDOL" is your favorite BTS song and music video, rejoice! You can show even more of your love once this BTS memorabilia drops.

“BTS is a pop-culture music phenomenon that transcends age, culture and language, and through this partnership, Mattel will offer a new way for millions across the world to engage with the band,” SVP & Global Brand GM for Mattel Sejal Shah Miller said in a statement. “Partnering with established franchises that have global appeal is a cornerstone of our strategy and given our creative expertise, we are perfectly suited to create products celebrating BTS.”

Mattel also announced the exciting news on Instagram, simultaneously revealing the dolls' official hashtag: #BTSDOLLSOFFICIAL.

"Announcing the first ever line of BTS fashion dolls!" the caption read. The caption also revealed when fans can expect to see all of this BTS memorabilia on the shelves.

"We are thrilled to partner with @bts.bighitofficial to bring our favorite pop artists to millions around the world! The dolls will hit stores internationally this summer, but until then, be sure to follow us for more #BTSxMattel updates," the caption said.

And there you have it! The BTS x Mattel dolls will be available for purchase come summer 2019. One could call this news ~iconic~. (See what I did there?)

BTS, as usual, is having a big week. Outside of the announcement of the Mattel collaboration, the group just took home six Golden Disc Awards at South Korea's 33rd annual Golden Disc Awards on Sunday, Jan. 6. The group debuted a new Hyundai Palisade ad on night one of the epic two-night event and then performed during the second night. Then they ended up winning all of the awards they were nominated for: the Disc Daesang ("grand prize"), Digital Bonsang ("main prize"), Disk Bonsang, Global VLIVE top 10 Best Artist Awards, U+ Idol Live Popularity Award, and the NetEase Most Popular K-pop Star award.

Naturally, they gave a big, happy "thank you" to the BTS fandom (lovingly called the BTS ARMY) for all of their undying support.

“We turn the honor of the awards to our official fanclub ARMY for supporting us throughout 2018,” group leader RM said when accepting one of the Golden Disc awards. “We had a hard time at the start of the year, getting a lot of pressure about the huge title we got over the last few years. But now we think that if we work hard and always stay humble, the pressure will soon disappear. Once again, thank you Army."

(I'm sure they can count on that same support for their upcoming dolls from ARMY, too.)

The boys performed their hit songs "FAKE LOVE" and "IDOL" during the awards show.

Ironically enough, the beginning of their performance of "FAKE LOVE" included the guys looking like marionette dolls, which reminds me a lot of *NSYNC in the "Bye Bye Bye" music video.

Any true *NSYNC stan will remember that at the peak of their fame, the guys of *NSYNC also had dolls made after them that were made to look like their puppet personas in the "Bye Bye Bye" music video.

I guess, when it comes to boy bands, history repeats itself?