The Golden Disk Awards took place in Seoul, South Korea on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 in the Gocheok Sky Dome. Each year, the GDAs honor achievements in the Korean music industry with exciting performances and awards for artists and bands that excel in the industry. But a surprise video of BTS' red carpet Hyundai Palisade ad added even more flavor to the 2019 GDAs — and it was an epic moment for audience members, viewers, and ARMY alike.

Many fans were confused and worried when BTS was absent from the GDAs red carpet on Saturday, Jan.5. Eventually, some fans started to notice that Hyundai Lifestyle on Instagram had teased that something BTS-related would happen at the GDAs, so even though they weren't present at the red carpet, the world-famous K-pop band had to be involved in the award show somehow.

But during the show, it all became clear. A never-before-seen ad for the Hyundai Palisade played at the GDAs and showed the BTS boys arriving at a red carpet event (presumably the GDAs) in a Hyundai Palisade. At the beginning of the ad, a red carpet is rolled out toward a chic, dark blue Hyundai. When it reaches the car, all seven of the boys start coming out from the back, front, and a third row, waving and posing as if it were a real red carpet event. The ad ends with the boys posing around the car as the words "always remarkable" flash across the screen.

You can watch the original ad below, but if you want some additional "BTS being cute" content, you can also watch this YouTube video featuring the band members reactions when the video premiered at the award (it's adorable).

The original ad:

Hyundai.Lifestyle on YouTube

The adorable reaction video:

TheGsd on YouTube

Fans loved the BTS Hyundai commercial and many of them took to Twitter to share their thoughts:

Back in November 2018, the BTS boys were announced as Global Brand Ambassadors for Hyundai's new Palisade SUV. According to Australian media website SBS, BTS can now add Hyundai to its cache of corporate sponsorships that include Coca-Cola, LG, and Puma.

BTS was nominated for four award categories at the GDAs this year: Song Division for the grand prize, Album Division, Most Popular Star, and Global VLIVE Top 10 Best Artist. The K-pop group won two awards, which included one in the Song Division for "Fake Love" and one for the Global VLIVE Top 10 Best Artist. Other winners included popular K-pop bands like: Wanna One, BLACKPINK, EXO, and GFRIEND.

In addition to their Hyundai sponsorship, the band has a lot of exciting things coming up in 2019. Perhaps the most exciting piece of new year news is that BTS may be releasing a new album in 2019. According to an AllKPop translation of an article in Korean newspaper Donga BTS is "preparing for a new transformation" and "drawing up a new series concept." According to the article, the band may be setting up to release a new album in early 2019. So yeah, you can officially freak out.

Whether these K-pop kings are busy advertising a car, changing their hair color, or teasing a new album, they always do it in style. Here's to a BTS-filled 2019!