There are few things in life that actually live up to the hype. In fact, for me, I can boil it down to two things: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. I could go on and on about Mama Mia! Here We Go Again, but this article is about the royal couple, so let's focus on that. After the lovebirds delivered with what was pretty much the best wedding ceremony — royal or not — most of us have ever seen, people are left wondering if and when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have kids.

I mean, yes, of course the wedding lived up to the hype. And the hype was so magnificent and huge that the joy from it managed to last for the months that followed the nuptials... but now that the excitement of the royal wedding is finally starting to ever-so-slightly subside, some of us are left craving another development in the royal couple's new life together.

So much so that people seem to be grabbing at pretty much anything as a sign that the two are about to pop out some adorable little mini monarchs. For example, BBC reports Prince Harry just let his Audi RS6 be acquired by Overton Prestige, a car dealership based in Derbyshire. (That's the same as the car he drove to Pippa Middleton's wedding.)

The car has been listed on Auto Trader for £71,900. Yep, that's right. Just a measly £71,900 could score you a vehicle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have actually touched.

But people are treating this whole thing as more than just a car for sale. AutoTrader's editorial director, Erin Baker says of the recent development, "Seventeen reg and low mileage, so it begs the questions why is the prince selling so soon?... Maybe he's on the market for a bigger family car."

I mean... obviously, this is a pretty HUGE leap. There's definitely still a chance that Prince Harry is just selling his car because, well, he's a prince and he doesn't need to have the same car for too long. He also could have just not liked that car. Maybe Meghan doesn't love the charcoal color and she kept her mouth shut while they were dating, but now that they're married, she'd really rather he gets rid of it.

There's literally a billion and one reasons we could possibly come up with to explain why it is that he sold his car but, of course, fantasizing about them preparing for some royal babies is by far the most fun option we've got in front of us.

So, yeah, his selling his car doesn't necessarily mean anything at all but I think we all reserve the right to dream!!!

