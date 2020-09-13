There' a new breakfast bite that'll make your childhood dreams come true. Kellogg’s is releasing Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the OG snack, Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies. If you're wondering when Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal will be available in stores, here are the details.

Kellogg’s shared details about Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal in an email to Elite Daily on Wednesday, Sept. 9. Featuring oatmeal cookie pieces made with cinnamon, nutmeg, and a hint of molasses, the new cereal will transport you back to your childhood treat. You'll get a taste of sweet, vanilla creme flavor with each bite, just like Little Debbie's classic creme pies.

You can purchase the product nationwide this December. A 9.1 ounce box of the cereal will cost $3.99 and a 14.5 ounce box will cost $5.69.

Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal isn't the only new treat Kellogg's is offering. Special K unveiled its Caramel Latte Pastry Crisps on Monday, Aug. 3. The new Special K Pastry Crisps flavor features a combination of decadent caramel and espresso flavors, with a drizzle of caramel icing on top.

Since each two-pastry pack contains 36 milligrams of caffeine (about half as much as is in a standard cup of coffee), you'll get a boost of energy from the snack. You can get your hands on the pastry crisps at participating grocery stores nationwide such as Walmart for a suggested retail price of $3.49.

