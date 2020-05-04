Drake is the king of keeping fans on their toes. With a variety of new songs already under his belt in 2020, listeners have been patiently waiting for Drake to release a full album, and it seems they won't have to wait much longer. Drake's 2020 album release date is coming sooner than expected.

Talk of a new album started in December 2019 when Drake told DaBaby he was finishing up work on new music so "we can turn up in 2020" during an appearance at one of his concerts. Since then, Drake has been popping up all over the place, and things really escalated on Thursday, April 30, when he announced his new project titled Dark Lane Demo Tapes.

Dark Lane Demo Tapes is made up of 14 songs and features guests such as Playboi Carti, Chris Brown, Future, and Young Thug. It also includes his previously released tracks “Toosie Slide,” “Desires” “When to Say When,” “Chicago Freestyle,” and “War.”

In his Instagram announcement for Dark Lane Demo Tapes, Drake also revealed when his fans can expect a full new album. He wrote: "Also my 6th STUDIO ALBUM DROPPING SUMMER 2020!!! Lucky number 6."

Drake's summer album will be his first record since Scorpion in 2018. See his full announcement below and prepare to get excited.

Drake's album is already off to a great start and it hasn't even been released yet. After he dropped "Toosie Slide" on April 3 along with an epic music video, the song and dance instantly took over TikTok. Drake filmed the video inside his Toronto home, where he's currently self-quarantined due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it featured an easy-to-follow dance challenge.

On the track, he sings:

Got a dance, but it's really on some street shit / I'ma show you how to get it / It go right foot up, left foot, slide / Left foot up, right foot, slide / Basically, I'm sayin' either way, we 'bout to slide, ayy / Can't let this one slide, ayy

So if Drake's "Toosie Slide" is any indication for what's to come on his new album, fans will have a lot to sing and dance to this summer.

