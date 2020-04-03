Drake is giving fans the kind of content they need as they remain self-quarantined at home amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Literally everyone is turning to TikTok to keep themselves occupied and entertained during these tough times — including those who swore they'd never join the app. Combine that with Drake's new song and it's practically TikTok magic. Drake's "Toosie Slide" music video will inspire the next viral TikTok dance challenge, and he made it easy enough for even beginner TikTokers to nail.

Drake released the song, as well as the music video, on Friday, April 3. The whole thing was shot in his Toronto home where he's currently social distancing, and it was an instant hit. After a 35-second intro showing empty city streets, Drake appears wearing a black mask and gloves. Though the tour of his picturesque mansion is enough to captivate an audience, it's what he does during the chorus that is sure to be TikTok's next biggest trend.

Standing in his entry way, Drake delivered his epic dance moves, which go right along with the lyrics. He sings:

Got a dance, but it's really on some street shit / I'ma show you how to get it / It go right foot up, left foot, slide / Left foot up, right foot, slide / Basically, I'm sayin' either way, we 'bout to slide, ayy / Can't let this one slide, ayy

Check out the dance at the 1:04 mark in the video below and get your TikTok ready.

Drake on YouTube

The song's catchy beat, and the dance's simplicity is a surefire viral combination. The "Toosie Slide" dance is the perfect distraction and will leave fans singing and dancing all over the house. So get ready to see it all over your TikTok feed in 3, 2, 1...

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.