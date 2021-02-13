There’s a reunion happening soon, and it will bring two stars from Solo: A Star Wars Story back together. Yep, Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (aka Lando Calrissian and L3-37) are teaming up for a remake of the 2005 spy thriller Mr. and Mrs. Smith. The two stars will play the titular assassins, and if you’re wondering when Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith will premiere, you'll need to wait a while.

TBH, fans of the two creative powerhouses would love to see the remake of Mr. & Mrs. Smith appear in their watchlists tomorrow. Unfortunately, if you want to see Glover and Waller-Bridge as the married super-spies who are tasked with killing each other, you’ll need to wait until 2022. The project will premiere on Amazon Prime Video next year, and the company has yet to reveal an exact date.

Glover posted the announcement for the remake of Mr. & Mrs. Smith on his Instagram Stories on Friday, Feb. 12. The same video was also shared on Amazon Prime’s Instagram account, featuring the two stars showing off their TikTok talents. The clip begins with Glover dancing the floss before cutting to Waller-Bridge in some blue and pink pajamas doing the silhouette challenge. Waller-Bridge's ending pose in her door frame mirrors the cover for the original Mr. & Mrs. Smith, which featured Angelina Jolie with one leg up and her arms crossed. Amazon captioned the video, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith, a series from the minds of @childishgambino and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, coming to your screens in 2022."

For a quick refresher, the 2005 movie Mrs. & Mrs. Smith starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as a pair of assassins ordered to kill each other by their contract firms. The steamy flick received a ton of attention, as it sparked an actual romance between costars Pitt and Jolie. It's unclear what changes may happen for the remake, but anything from a team-up between the Fleabag creator and Childish Gambino probably won't disappoint.

20th Century Fox

Both Waller-Bridge and Glover are Emmy winners and multi-talented creators. Waller-Bridge received seven Emmy nominations for Fleabag and Killing Eve, and won Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Comedy Series for Fleabag in 2019. Glover, on the other hand, scored the Emmys for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in 2017 for his series Atlanta, as well as a Golden Globe.

Although you'll need to hold on a while to catch the Mr. & Mrs. Smith remake, with Glover and Waller-Bridge signed on, it'll be worth the wait.