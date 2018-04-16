When To Start Leaving Your Stuff At His House In A New Relationship

One-year anniversaries are cool and everything but there are a lot of significant relationship milestones that go unnoticed, like when you start leaving stuff at his house. That's the day you stop pretending everything you need for an overnight stay actually fits in your tiny clutch. LOL, if only. That's the day you unleash the real you on his medicine cabinet, tampons and all. It's a momentous occasion, OK.

Unlike an anniversary though, this milestone has less to do with how long you've been dating. According to Laurel House, dating coach and resident sex expert for My First Blush, "Every relationship progresses at its own speed and time generally has little to do with it. Some daters see each other once per week with infrequent talking or texting in between, and this can carry on for weeks, months, and even years. Others see each other several times per week and are in regular contact almost immediately."

There's no right or wrong way to do this, just whatever works for you and your partner. Consequently, House says, "When you should start leaving things at your partner's place has everything to do with your comfort level and your combined dating purpose." There are three ways you can tell if you and your partner are on the same page.

When You're Dating Exclusively Giphy Mike Goldstein, founder of EZ Dating Coach, says this is one of the easiest ways to tell if it's OK to start leaving things at your partner's place. Doing so before you're exclusive means you run the risk of having to awkwardly retrieve them in the event that your partner starts dating someone else or having to part with them for good. Goldstein says, "You don't want to have to go pick up your favorite sweatshirt from your booty call because they call things off with you when they find someone else or because they simply aren't interested anymore." The truth is, this isn't just a bad look for you. If your partner is seeing other people, they won't want to have someone else's things lying around their apartment. It sends the message to their other partners that they're engaged in a much more serious relationship with someone else, which can cause unnecessary conflict.

When You've Talked To Your Partner About Leaving Stuff At Their Place Giphy This is more important than waiting until you've hit any time-based relationship milestone. "This conversation doesn't have to be scary or emotional," House says. It's actually quite simple. House advises, "Talk to your partner about how often you stay the night and why you would like to leave a couple things behind so that you don't have to remember to bring them or so that you won't be forced to leave once you realize that you've forgotten something important." You're not trying to move in here. You'd just like to make your overnight stays a bit more comfortable, which is totally fair. "If they care about you, they'll want you to feel comfortable so talk about it," she says. The reason you probably haven't brought this up yet is because you're afraid of what your partner will say but House explains that there are two possible outcomes of this discussion. Who knows? "They might surprise you and empty out a drawer for you in the bedroom or a shelf in the bathroom. They may have even been completely oblivious to the fact that you have been lugging your nighttime necessities around with you every time you have a date, just in case you stay over." Of course, this is the best-case scenario. House says, "If they're uncomfortable with it, you can talk about that, too. Is it because they're dating other people? Or maybe they feel like you leaving stuff over is the first step to moving in together, which they find intimidating." Either way, it's probably a good thing you're having an open discussion about it.