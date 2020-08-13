Though there's hardly ever been a time where you've found yourself looking forward to a retrograde cycle, your dread over what could go wrong doesn't take away from its subliminal benefits. Five planets are retrograde this month, but you're probably most curious about Saturn. So, when Saturn retrogrades in August 2020, what happens to your zodiac sign? Even though each planet has both a higher and lower vibration, there's just something unshakable and intimidating about the planet Saturn.

Lord of karma and the planet of boundaries, systems, and structures, Saturn is symbolic of both adulthood and limitations. Saturn governs the area of your life where you're most likely to face certain obstacles and challenges, especially when it comes to your fears. While there's nothing to be afraid of — especially since it's up to Saturn to instill the meaning of discipline and perseverance — it's no wonder so many remain fearful of this ruthless planet. Every year, the taskmaster planet stations retrograde for about four months and in 2020, Saturn kicked off its retrograde backspin through Capricorn on May 11. It will station direct on Sept. 29, and this will challenge you to finish everything you started with hard work and perseverance.

During Saturn retrograde, things start to slow down in order for you to review karmic patterns taking place in different areas of your life due to your actions.

Knowing the essence of Saturn and how you can cultivate the power of its presence in your life, here's how Saturn retrograde will affect you this month, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: Redefine Your Legacy

You still have work to do, Aries. With Saturn retrograde shaking up your career-driven tenth house of prestige, this is an opportunity for you to take a step back and ask yourself how you can be more disciplined in your professional life. What needs work and what are you going to do about it?

Taurus: Reflect On Your Personal Truth

What do you see when you look at the horizon, Taurus? Saturn is challenging your religious views, long-term goals, and personal philosophy, and this retrograde cycle is bringing forth the opportunity for you to redefine your truth. What do you stand for, and how are you making that known?

Gemini: Reevaluate Your Power Dynamics

What's your definition of power, Gemini? Though Saturn's been transiting through your eighth house of sex, shared resources, and transformation for quite some time, Saturn retrograde is taking things one step further. Are you honest with yourself? How have you been pursuing your desires?

Cancer: Reconsider Your Relationship Dynamics

Will they make the cut, Cancer? Saturn's been restructuring your committed partnerships — both personal and professional — for quite some time now, but Saturn retrograde wants you to revisit a few things in your one-on-one relationships. Do they serve a significant purpose? Has there been mutual growth?

Leo: Reanalyze Your Health Routine

Are you feeling energized or drained, Leo? With Saturn activating your orderly sixth house of health, daily duties, due diligence, and acts of service, there's been a lot of emphasis on the energy of your day-to-day. Saturn retrograde, however, wants you to take a step back and rework your routine in order to make the most of your day.

Virgo: You're Redefining Your Self-Expression

Are you happy, Virgo? With Saturn retrograde igniting your expressive fifth house of authenticity, happiness, romance, and creativity, this is an opportunity for you to take a step back and ask yourself whether or not you've been ignoring your unique talents. How has your ego been expressing itself as of late?

Libra: You're Reconsidering Your Sense Of Stability

Have you been tending to your own needs lately, Libra? Though structured Saturn's been in the process of rebuilding your inner foundation from the ground up, its retrograde cycle will take things deeper. Is something in your life out of balance? Have you been neglecting your emotional reality?

Scorpio: You're Reflecting On Your Mental Process

How have you been using your mind and voice? With Saturn shaking up your intellectually driven third house of skills, communication, and local networks, you've been working diligently on your mental pursuits, but Saturn retrograde wants you to consider whether or not you're being efficient while doing so.

Sagittarius: You're Reconsidering Your Values

Everything about the things you value is coming up for review, Sagittarius. With Saturn retrograde igniting your pleasure-seeking second house of comfort, security, and principles, this is an opportunity for you to reflect on whether or not you've been establishing firm priorities, both personally and financially.

Capricorn: You're Redefining Your Identity

It's no secret you're going through a powerful rebirth, Capricorn. Your planetary ruler, Saturn, likes to get down to business, especially when transiting through your sign. Its retrograde will give you an opportunity to go inward and discover your truth.

Aquarius: You're Decluttering Your Psyche

What burdens have you been weighing your shoulders, Aquarius? Your traditional ruler, Saturn, has been activating your secretive 12th house of unconscious patterns for quite some time now, alleviating you from self-sabotaging behaviors. Its retrograde will challenge you to reflect on toxic patterns and beliefs stifling your higher truth.

Pisces: You're Reconsidering Your Long-Term Goals

You've been in the process of redefining your sense of belonging in the world, Pisces, and Saturn retrograde will ignite your socially conscious 11th house of teams, friendships, hopes, wishes, and dreams. This will challenge you to reevaluate your future. What fulfills you on a soul level?