Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt‘s baby will be here before we know it. At least, according to her famous dad. Arnold Schwarzenegger spilled the beans on his daughter's pregnancy during his latest interview, giving fans brand new intel. She's been incredibly private about her pregnancy from the start, but Arnold let fans know when Katherine Schwarzenegger's due date is.

Arnold made a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show on May 18, and gave fans the ultimate family update. Now, we don't have an exact date, but we have a general time frame for when to expect the baby.

He began by expressing his excitement on becoming a grandfather. “Yeah, can you believe that? I mean, that is really exciting news that Katherine now, you know be pregnant and have a baby," he said.

He couldn't quite contain his excitement enough to withhold the fine details. "I don’t know when exactly. Sometime this summer,” Arnold said. “And, inevitably, I’m really looking forward to playing around with whatever it is, she or he, and have some fun.”

As excited as Arnold is to become a grandfather, there's one trait he hopes the baby won't inherit from him. "Worst thing is if this kid ends up, you know, with my accent," he joked. "That's what we don't want."

You can watch his interview with Jimmy Fallon below. His remarks about Katherine's pregnancy star around 2:05.

The news broke that Katherine and Chris are expecting back in April, ten months after they tied the knot in Montecito, California. At the time, an insider told Entertainment Tonight the couple was overjoyed with the news.

"Chris and Katherine are extremely happy to be pregnant with their first child," the source said. "The couple knew going into their relationship that having kids together was important to them, so when they found out the news they were extremely happy." Reps for the couple didn't return Elite Daily's previous request for comment on the report.

Now, there's no question there's a baby on board for the couple, and he or she will apparently be here very soon. Chris already shares son Jack with Anna Faris, so this is about to be one big happy family.