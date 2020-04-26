According to a new report, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are getting ready to bring a new addition into their family. The couple, who tied the knot last June, are reportedly expecting their first baby together. Elite Daily reached out to both Pratt and Schwarzenegger's reps for comment on the pregnancy reports, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Ten months after saying their "I dos" while surrounded by family and friends in Montecito, California, Pratt and Schwarzenegger are reportedly ready to welcome a child, numerous sources confirmed to People. While neither party has commented on the reports, it sounds like the couple has been thinking about taking the next step in their relationship for some time now.

According to a source, the couple has had babies on the brain since before they were engaged. In addition to numerous outings with Pratt's son, Jack, while they were dating, Schwarzenegger and the Parks and Recreation alum were already talking about "[expanding] their family" by the time they walked down their aisle.

"She can’t believe how much her life has changed since meeting Chris, a source previously told People. "He was very clear with his intentions from the start, and she has never felt so loved and safe. They both feel so blessed to have found each other, and they can’t wait to expand their family as soon as possible."

More to come...