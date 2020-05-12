Calling all haircare queens, I have great news for you: Ulta Beauty’s Gorgeous Hair Event is here. For the next two-and-a-half weeks, you can stock up on all your favorite products, tools, and even hair dye for up to 50% off. Manic Panic, Ouidad, and Bed Head are just a few of the brands on sale, with so many more offering up their best products at a huge discount. The semi-annual sale goes until May 30, and new deals are released on the brand’s site every day.

Ulta Beauty’s Gorgeous Hair Event is the biggest haircare sale of the year, and if you want to take your at-home hair routine to the next level, this sale is the time to do it. Since every day features different deals — and the deals only last for 24 hours — make sure you mark your calendars for your favorite products, especially because some products are selling out fast.

With salons currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, your hair maintenance now falls completely onto your shoulders. In particular, at-home hair dye kits have been flying off the shelves, with everyone set on a #QuarantineHair transformation. If you want to get in on the quarantine hair trend, several brands with color options have deals coming up: dpHUE on May 15, Lime Crime on May 20, and Manic Panic on May 25. If color isn’t your jam and, instead, you’re on a hair health journey à la Kylie Jenner or change up your hair game, there are amazing new deals every day until May 30 on Ulta Beauty’s website. And if you don’t want to wait for shipping, you can also pick up your deals curbside at some locations now. Check out even more of the amazing offers to come below.

On May 13, all of Not Your Mother’s products are discounted on Ulta Beauty, so, if you’re looking to restock your shampoo and conditioner, this is a great opportunity. But, for more of a treat-yourself purchase, the brand’s Matcha Green Tea & Wild Apple Blossom Nutrient Rich Butter Masque ($5, Ulta Beauty) is a gift for your hair. Deeply conditioning your hair once a week makes your hair feel super soft and look glossy.

Since you can’t go to the salon, you may be looking for an easy way to keep your hair looking fresh. dpHUE’s Color Boosting Gloss ($18, Ulta Beauty) is a vegan recipe that deeply conditions hair while it deposits a bit color. This product is best for adding shine and deepening your existing hair color, rather than for any drastic color changes. On May 15, this product will be 50% off.

For the person on the go, a compact hairdryer is the perfect companion for all your travels. With the T3 Featherweight Compact Folding Dryer ($75, Ulta Beauty), on sale May 16, you don’t lose any power with the smaller size. This hairdryer has two heat and two speed settings to help reduce frizziness and leave hair glossy and healthy. With hundreds of five-star reviews on Ulta Beauty, this hairdryer is a cult favorite.

If you want to keep your curls bouncy and healthy, Ouidad’s Curl Immersion Collection is 50% off on May 19. The Coconut Cleansing Cream Conditioner ($18, Ulta Beauty) is great for dry hair, as the non-lathering formula cleanses hair without stripping away any natural oils. With coconut oil, rosemary oil, and mafura butter, the formula will leave your hair moisturized and soft and your curl pattern defined.

Lime Crime’s Unicorn Hair, Color Conditioner, and Unicorn Hair Mists will be on sale on May 20, so you can fill your hair with fun colors at whatever level of permanency you like. If you want to color or tint your hair for a month or so, the Unicorn Hair Semi-Permanent Hair Color ($8, Ulta Beauty) comes in 19 colors. The vegan recipe promises to condition hair rather than damage it. For the most intense results, use this product on bleached or lightened hair.

Another cult-favorite hair tool is InStyler’s Airless Blowout Revolving Styler ($50, Ulta Beauty) which will be 50% off on May 22. By using kinetic heat instead of air to dry and volumize hair, this tool eliminates the static contact between the hot wand and hair that causes damage. With a wand and brush in one, it’s easy to achieve big, bouncy curls, as well as a classic, voluminous blowout look.

For added volume at your roots, Drybar’s Southern Belle Root Lifter ($13, Ulta Beauty) uses natural ingredients to pump your hair up. All you need to do is spray the product onto your damp roots and gently massage until the foam disappears. Drybar’s Root Lifter is on sale May 23.

To get the long, thickest hair of your dreams, grab Bondi Boost’s Intensive Growth Spray ($10, Ulta Beauty) on May 25. This daily spray is a leave-in product that uses essential oils and vitamins to stimulate growth and nourish your scalp. The Growth Spray is also sulfate-free, so it won’t damage your hair in the process.

Captain Blankenship’s Rose Gold Hair Spray ($14, Ulta Beauty) is an organic way to get beautiful, summer beach waves. The spray also adds a subtle golden shimmer, so you can feel like a mermaid on and off the beach. This Captain Blankenship pick goes on sale on May 26.

Everything about It’s A 10 Miracle Leave-In Lite ($19, Ulta Beauty) is a miracle. It gives hair the shiniest, softest finish without adding any stiffness or grease, and detangles it in the process. Miracle Leave-In works for all hair types and color-treated hair. Grab this amazing product when it goes on sale on May 29.