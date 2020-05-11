While April lasted a fraction of a second, it feels like we're on week 72 of May. Normally, I'd audibly sigh and mope about this every single day, but Ulta Beauty's annual Gorgeous Hair Event is happening from Sunday, May 10 through Saturday, May 30, bringing with it 50% off deals on some of the best hair brands in the beauty business. Now that this sale is here, it's fine by me if May wants to continue taking it's sweet time.

Just like during every Gorgeous Hair Event, each day of the sale brings with it a wealth of new deals on different brands. The deals span from single products to groups of products within a certain brand, to entire product lines being discounted by half of their normal prices. You have to move quickly, though, because each sale only lasts for one day, and items featured in the sale are known to sell out pretty quickly. If you don't believe me, take a look at the deals for Monday, May 11. Not long after the beauty steals of the day dropped, literally all IGK Shampoos and Conditioners sold out, as did Revlon's One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler. Fortunately, the event's just begun, and you have more than two weeks of daily steals to take advantage of.

Over the week of May 10 to May 16, Ulta Beauty shoppers will be treated to even more deals on IGK, Redken, T3, Bed Head, CHI, dpHUE, and more. The following week features incredible steals for Hot Tools, Joico, The Mane Choice, Biolage, Klorane (my personal favorite dry shampoo, to be specific), Drybar, Paul Mitchell, and Living Proof. And finally, the last week of the sale (May 24 to May 30) brings it all home with some glorious savings on Kenra, Tracee Ellis Ross' Pattern Beauty, Sexy Hair, Pureology, and so many more products necessary for endless good hair days.

To keep an eye on all the upcoming deals (and, of course, plan accordingly), find the full Gorgeous Hair Event lineup on Ulta's website.