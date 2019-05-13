You know what makes good hair even more gorgeous? When you get major deals on your favorite hair products that result in saving some serious coin. Those are my sentiments at least, and if I were to guess, Ulta's too when they came up with the Ulta Gorgeous Hair Event.

The 21 day event started on Sunday, May 12 and will end on Saturday, June 1 and is happening in-stores and online. The event features two to three different deals each day of the sale. If you're wondering what kind of deals you can expect to take advantage of during Ulta's three week hair event, it's a slew of discounts on shampoos, conditioners, masks, hot tools, brushes, styling products, and more. The best part? The brands included in the sale span from salon-grade brands, to drugstore brands, to high-end luxury brands to boot. So no matter what you're looking for, you're bound to find a major deal.

If you're dying to take advantage of Ulta's Gorgeous Hair Event but don't know where to begin, ahead I've provided a breakdown of all of the hair product deals and steals that you can take advantage from now until Saturday, June 1.

50% off NuMe's Megastar Straightener

On Wednesday, May 15 you'll be able to get NuMe's Megastar Straightener for half off, meaning the ceramic-plated flat iron will be on sale for just $69.50. So whether you want pin-straight tresses or tousled waves, you can create whichever look you desire with this straightener that heats up to 450 degrees fahrenheit in just seconds.

50% Off Entire AG Brand

Ulta is not playing any games with the deals that they are offering during the Gorgeous Hair Event. On Friday, May 17 you can take 50% off of the entire AG hair brand. Meaning, you can get your hands on travel size dry shampoo from the brand for less than six bucks.

50% Off Entire Living Proof Brand

On Sunday, May 19 you can take 50% off of all of Living Proof's styling products, which means most products come in under $10. If you're in need of a product formulated to help your hair stay cleaner longer and your style last longer, then you're in luck as their Prime Style Extender will be on sale for just $6.

50% Off T3 Convertible Barrels

On Tuesday, May 21 you can take half-off of all of T3's Convertible Barrels, including the base of the wand. So for wands that were previously priced at around $100, you can look forward to paying about $50. If you're someone who loves to switch up your mane and look, then I'd take advantage of this major sale on May 21.

50% Off Entire Kenra Brand

On Saturday, May 25 you'll be able to take 50% off of the entire Kenra Professional line. So if you're in the market for a high quality hair spray then you're in luck as this Ultra Freeze 30 Hair Spray is under $10, so you'll want to be sure to grab a few.

50% Off GHD's Classic 1" Purple Styler

Another major hot tools deal comes in the form of 50% off of GHD's 1" Purple Classic Styler on Tuesday, May 28. The rounded barrel and floating plates make this flat iron perfect for styling sleek, straight hair or for creating tousled, lived-in waves.

50% Off Entire Matrix Brand

Whether you're in need of styling products or leave-in treatments for your hair, the entire Matrix collection will be on sale for 50% off on Saturday, June 1, the last day of Ulta's Gorgeous Hair Event.

These are just a portion of the major deals that will be happening throughout Ulta's three week sale on hair products, so don't forget to head over to Ulta.com for the full list of the type of sales you can find from now until June 1.