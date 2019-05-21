Despite their name, The Ordinary is one of the ~least ordinary~ brands in skincare. Their prices are low, their ingredients are clean, and their following is massive, so they've got a lot going on. Granted, the brand has had a few minor scandals, but the products themselves are what keep buyers coming back, and everyone is wondering when The Ordinary's new face mask drops. Given that all the brand's products cost less than $15, the announcement of a mask had fans ready to add multiples to their carts, without really even knowing what it would be like. Now that more info (And a launch date!) has been revealed, I can say I'll be joining the leagues of fans attempting to stock up on this mask, which is ideal for acne-prone skin, aka my very own face.

The reasons The Ordinary stands out in the oh-so-oversaturated skincare industry? Their prices are fair, and their ingredients are advertised front and center — shoppers aren't tempted to buy based on cutesy names or chic packaging; rather, they can seek out specific ingredients based on their skin type and skin goals, and reap real benefits as a result. The Ordinary isn't the only brand owned by Deciem, the self-proclaimed "abnormal beauty company," as they also own Hylamide, NIOD, and The Chemistry Brand, but it's certainly the most popular of the mix, so it's no surprise that they're dropping some new products this season.

Launching on May 29, the Salicylic Acid 2% Masque ($12, deciem.com) is ready to amp up skincare routines everywhere:

The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Masque $12 | Deciem Coming Soon

If you've ever been recommended a spot treatment to fix a blemish or two, you're likely familiar with salicylic acid already. However, this mask isn't just for breakouts, as it's got a bevy of ingredients that work together to improve skin's overall tone and texture, as well as banish excess oil. Along with salicylic acid, there's detoxifying vegetable charcoal and cleansing Amazonian clays, not to mention squalane to hydrate and soothe.

The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Solution $5 | Deciem Buy Now

Why make such a similar product? The answer is simple. The Solution is meant to be left on to really treat acne-prone skin types, while the Mask is more suitable for general use, and is meant to be washed off after ten minutes, so as not to overwhelm the skin. Basically, it's a more gentle way to work salicylic acid into your weekly skincare routine, since you aren't leaving the acid on your skin overnight or throughout the day.

It's possible that the success the brand saw with the SA Solution was what prompted them to create a mask version:

The Salicylic Acid 2% Mask drops May 29 on the Deciem website, and you can sign up now if you want them to email you the moment it's in stock. Worth noting? A full ingredient list has yet to be added to their site, and a statement on the page claims their formulas "are updated from time to time as part of our commitment to innovation," so be sure to read the ingredient list on the box before use if you do end up treating yourself to a new mask.