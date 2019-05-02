First a Savage X Fenty anniversary shop, then the Fenty Beauty Getting Hotter Collection, and now another collection of beauty staples I didn't even know I needed? Rihanna is somewhere in Hollywood right now doing the absolute most, and I couldn't be more greatful, but OMG, how does she keep up? That's the number one question on my mind right now, along with when does the Fenty Beauty Pro Kiss'r Collection drop, and how will Riri have time to plan her Met Gala dress with so much on her plate? So much to think about, but one thing's for sure: This new line will have Rihanna's lips looking on point for her Met Gala glam.

If you weren't paying attention, you might've missed that Rihanna and Fenty Beauty announced the second half of their summer drop, the Getting Hotter Collection, earlier this week. The products include trios of bright vivid liners, and seven shades of a new lip product called Poutsicle, and to make the latter even more enjoyable, they've just announced that they'll also be dropping yet another collection, devoted entirely to lip prep.

First, she gave us Pro Filt'r, and now, Pro Kiss'r:

“Luscious, kiss-me-now lips are an absolute must, no matter the look you’re going for," says Rihanna in the press release regarding her latest drop. It's a small lineup, just a duo, but it's really all you need to ensure your lips are ready to apply a Poutsicle, a Mattemoiselle, a Stunna Lip Paint, or whatever other lipstick you fancy.

Her plump pout is an essential part of her look, so the line makes perfect sense, if you ask me:

First up is the Pro Kiss'r Luscious Lip Balm, which will retail for $18:

This sheer pinky balm has a formula infused with shea and mango butters for a super soft and nourishing finish, plus a doe foot wand for mess-free application.

The second half of the collection is the Pro Kiss'r Lip Loving Scrubstick, which will retail for $16:

Suddenly, all my non-stick scrubs seem outdated. You can swipe this baby on like you would a lipstick, and wipe it off to get rid of dead skin and create an even base. I'd definitely follow up with the balm after using this.

How can she make a clear balm look so sexy? Riri, you're real-life a goddess:

According to the brand's Instagram, the Pro Kiss'r Collection will drop on May 10 on the Fenty Beauty site, as well as in stores and online at Sephora and Harvey Nichols. That's the same day as the Getting Hotter Collection, so you can add all your new must-haves to cart at once. How convenient!

But wait, there's more! Because how else could you see how great your newly-prepped lips look?

Yup, there are Fenty Beauty mirrors. I don't just want these. I need them. They're both site exclusives listed under the "Accessories" section, and you can choose between the Travel Mirror with Pouch ($22, fentybeauty.com) and the Hand Mirror ($22, fentybeauty.com), which I truly cannot stop thinking about. I won't rest til it's in my hand and on my Instagram grid!

Every time I think I'm done spending my rent money on Fenty Beauty, Rihanna draws me back in with another round of fabulous products. I'm not even mad! When the makeup is this good, it's hard to complain.