Serious question, do you think Rihanna ever sleeps? I know she's got a song called "California King Bed," but there's just no way she'd be able to get so much done with her multiple massive brands if she was ever really chilling at home taking a nap. Here I thought I'd spend the week obsessing over the new Savage X Fenty first year anniversary drops, but now Riri's beauty brand has me focused on what's In The Fenty Beauty Getting Hotter summer collection instead. Rihanna is her own biggest competition, because her brands are literally the only ones I care about! Facts are facts.

While Fenty already released the first half of the Summer 2019 collection, full of glowy highlighters, brand-new bronzers, and a golden shade of Body Lava, most people were 99 percent sure there was more to come after Queen Riri served face on the cover of Harper's Bazaar with a super colorful beat. I just knew there was no way she'd grace a magazine cover without using it as a sneak-peak for some Fenty newness, and sure enough, we've finally got the deets on exactly what products she was wearing.

Here's the look that started the rumor of bright, colorful products coming soon:

And finally, Fenty Beauty posted on their Instagram today spilling all the tea:

So, what's coming? Quite a few colorful, limited edition goodies. They're part of what the brand is calling the Getting Hotter Collection, which is basically the second half of their summer line. The name possibly stems from the notion that during summer, the weather is getting hotter. Or, they chose it because they knew using these products would likely make me look hotter. Or both.

First up are the Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipsticks, which will retail for $20 apiece:

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

These lippies come in seven shades, shown above from left to right: Hot Blooded, "Motor Boat," "Purpsicle," "Sun Snatched," "Tropic Tantrum," "Alpha Doll," and "Go Deep." BTW, Riri wore the first four on her eyes for the Harper's cover. Assuming this means they're eye safe, I too will be using them anywhere and everywhere I can think to do so. The brand describes the payoff as "bold, luscious color," so sign me the heck up for one of every shade.

The new drop also includes three Vivid Eyeliner Trios, which will retail for $35 a set:

First up is Baeside, with bright shades "Papaya Mama," "Lime Feva," and "Skinny Dip:"

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Next is Baecae, including "Hottie Alert," "Wet TShirt," and "Banana Blaze,"so fans who have been asking for a white liner can rejoice:

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Lastly, there's the Baewatch set, with PowerPuff Girls-esque colors "Hollapeño," "Techno Beet," and "Hot Tub Club:"

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Thank goodness those shade names are cute, because I really didn't want to have to say what a wasted opportunity it was to not go with "Blossom," "Bubbles," and "Buttercup" for the Baewatch set. I should've known Riri would come through with cute names regardless!

So, dying to get your hands on the new launches? Same, TBH. According to the brand, they go live on the Fenty Beauty website on May 10, as well as online at Sephora and in freestanding and JC Penney Sephora stores.