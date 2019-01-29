Oh goodie, another update from Samantha Markle. The Duchess of Sussex's older sister previously revealed that she was writing a book about Meghan Markle called In the Shadows of the Duchess. Now she has revealed that the book will have two parts. Wonderful. So when does Samantha Markle's book about Meghan come out? Right on par with Samantha Markle, In the Shadows of the Duchess: Part One is coming out in April, aka the month of Meghan Markle's due date. Cute.

According to E! News, Markle tweeted on Jan. 27, "I couldn't help but let it slip! There are actually two books coming out! 'In the Shadows of the Duchess I and II.'''

In the Shadows of the Duchess is reportedly going to be a tell-all book about her relationship with the Duchess and their upbringing together. At first, it was only going to be one book, but Markle's reported tweets suggest there will now be two.

In her tweet announcing the two parts, Markle also included #April and #June, indicating when people can expect to see the books on stands. Meghan Markle's due date is at the end of April, according to a comment the duchess made to a fan during an official royal appearance.

So just to make this clear, Samantha Markle, who has made it her mission to speak badly about her sister any chance she gets, is now releasing her book about said sister the same month she'll be expecting her first child.

And of course, her tweets didn't end there. Referencing Andrew Morton's April 2018 book about the Duchess, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, Markle tweeted,

I guess #AndrewMorton was 'fixated' when he promoted his book and he was speaking to the public. Everyone who has a book coming out is #fixated.. I'm promoting my book and no one has the right to stop me. Step off.

She continued, "And I'm not on a watchlist but if you want to watch something, watch my book come out."

The "watchlist" and "fixated" comments are seemingly a reference to reports that she had been placed on a "fixated persons" list. According to a December 2018 report from The Times U.K., the police royalty and specialty protection unit placed her on the list because she runs a "reputational risk" to the royal family. The report claims that Markle was informed what the consequences would be if she were to try to contact her sister.

Markle denied the report in a statement to E! News, saying, "Fake news there is no list and I have not been charged with anything. The Sunday Times put out a bullsh*t story. #fakenews losers."

Markle capped off her tweet thread with a message directed at Meghan Markle. She said,

And you will love some of the pictures in my book also to refute any of your nasty troll gossip that we did not have a life together. I'm very much your sister and if you don't like it too bad. Bring it on .. I think everyone should take a lie detector test.

Oy vey. Does she ever get tired?

FYI, Thomas Markle, Meghan and Samantha's father, is also writing a book about Meghan, just in case the onslaught of interviews ever since her and Harry's engagement wasn't enough. Meghan, I'm so sorry, girl.