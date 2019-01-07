Meghan Markle simply can not catch a break when it comes to her family in the United States. If you've been following the new Duchess of Sussex, like, at all, since her marriage to Prince Harry you've definitely heard about the drama her father and half-sister keep perpetuating. Meghan's father, Thomas Markle Sr., has seemingly made it his mission to slander his daughter's name, repeatedly suggesting she is a neglectful daughter and ungrateful relative. Now, Thomas Markle's writing a book about Meghan Markle's childhood and followers can only assume it's in efforts to extend his fifteen minutes of fame and cash in on his daughter's extraordinary situation. Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace for comment on Thomas Markle's reported book but did not hear back by the time of publication.

It's hard to pinpoint exactly when Thomas first "turned" on Meghan, but things were already mucky leading up to the wedding. Perhaps most notably, Thomas staged photos of himself researching his daughter and her then-fiancé to make a buck from tabloids and it's definitely been downhill since then. Most recently, Thomas told Good Morning Britain Meghan has been "ghosting" him, which is a narrative he's maintained for some time now. In a nutshell, Meghan and her new family have reportedly made the decision to not engage with her father, which has made him very, very upset.

In fact, Thomas claims his book about her childhood is in defense to her silence (or something). He told The Sun, "If they ever want to speak to me, maybe I’ll quiet down a little bit. But in the mean time I’m not going to become a monk in a monastery and take a vow of silence." He also explained the book isn't meant to drag Meghan, but is rather about "the good years with my daughter and my fond memories of her growing up."

Uh-huh. Sure it is.

Jack Taylor/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Still, Thomas maintains he feels his only option is to keep speaking out. "This whole thing should have been one of the proudest moments of my life," he said. “Now it’s like a dream that has turned into a nightmare. The royals and Meghan can help end this nightmare by simply giving me a call. To this day, I cannot think of anything I’ve done to deserve how I’m being treated now."

Thomas even added (for dramatic effect, I assume), "I’ve been a good father I’ve done nothing wrong. Axe murderers kill 19 people and their daughters still come and visit them in prison."

OK, Tom.

Still, according to him, he and his other daughter/Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle, are motivated to write their books thanks to Meghan and Harry's silence. (Oh yeah, Samantha is writing a tell-all book, too. Snore.) Thomas said, "I’ll keep talking and I’ll probably get louder. Meghan and Harry’s silence empowers all the crazy tweets and insults against me and my family."

I'm going to go out on a limb here and offer some unsolicited advice. Guys, don't buy these books. Don't read these books. Don't feed into what is surely nonsense.

Duchess, I'm on your side, boo.