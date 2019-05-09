I didn't get the hype when the show first dropped, but after binge-watching Stranger Things in its entirety more than once, I can definitely say it's one of the best shows out there. It's wholesome but edgy, fun but a little scary (OK, I'm easily frightened), and of course, it's an excuse to stan Millie Bobby Brown. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the series' return on July 4, 2019, but until then, they can at least shop a fandom-inspired clothing line — when does H&M's Stranger Things collection drop, you ask? Sooner than the new episodes, thank goodness.

H&M is the master retailer when it comes to great collaborations; I mean, they've teamed up with some of the biggest fashion brands in the game, from Moschino to Versace to Balmain, and delivered to-die-for collections every single time. However, I'm willing to bet there are more Netflix-bingers than fashion-lovers out there in this world (Along with, of course, a lot of netflix-binging fashion-lovers!), so their newest collab is sure to be their most successful yet. H&M has teamed up with Stranger Things to create a summertime drop that looks straight out of Hawkins, Indiana. Or, more specifically, the Hawkins Community Pool.

Finally, I can pretend I'm cool enough to be a member of the cast:

Me, running to my H&M before these pieces sell out:

If you're already halfway out the door to hit up your local H&M, I don't want to be the bearer of bad news, but slow your roll. The collection will only be available in select stores — however, anyone and everyone can snag it online, so don't worry about missing out. The line drops May 23, so you can rock the pieces all June before the new episodes air in July.

So, what kind of cool kid '80s vibes are we serving? How about some lifeguard, no-running-at-the-pool, no-demagorgons-at-the-pool realness?

Courtesy of H&M

Catch me rocking this suit at the pool every damn day this summer, thank you very much. I would've been happy with any sort of Stranger Things clothing, but the beachy theme is so cute, and super wearable, too.

I'm also into how casual this demagorgon print is. Like, I'd buy this romper even if I wasn't a fan of the show:

Courtesy of H&M

Please note the Stranger Things towel in the model's hand above. A must-cop, if you ask me. Think about how many friends you could make at the pool or the beach just by laying out this towel! I'm always looking to make ~casual convo~ to pass the hours in the sun, so if anyone wants to approach me and discuss last season, they're more than welcome.

Don't worry, though — there are of course some more obviously Stranger Things items to rep your fave show, including a classic logo tee and some very comfy white slides:

Courtesy of H&M

Yeah, pretty sure I'll be buying everything. Like I said, the line drops May 23, so you've got a little time to figure out if the pieces will be available at your local H&M, and if not, may the best online shoppers win.