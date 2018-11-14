Calling all Bachelor fans: We finally know when we will see Colton Underwood start handing out roses on the new season of ABC's hit dating show. The network just revealed the premiere date for Season 23 of The Bachelor, and it is only a couple months away. So, when does Colton's Bachelor season premiere? Start planning your Bachelor premiere parties for Jan. 7, because that's when the new season is coming your way.

This new season of The Bachelor will be Colton Underwood's third shot at love on the ABC reality franchise. He first appeared this past summer on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, on which he made it very far only to be sent home during the hometown dates week. Months later, Colton joined the cast of Bachelor in Paradise, where he began a relationship with fellow contestant Tia Booth, but the pair ended up breaking things off partway through the season. Now, Colton will have a wider selection than ever as the Bachelor, so hopefully he can finally find the one.

ABC also released a logline for Colton Underwood's upcoming season of The Bachelor, which chronicles his past within the franchise and promises a hopeful future with him as the Bachelor:

When Colton showed up to the beaches of Mexico this summer on Bachelor in Paradise, he was hopeful that he’d have another chance at love. While he may not have found it, he didn’t leave empty-handed: he found closure with former flame Becca Kufrin; clarity with Bachelor Nation favorite Tia Booth; and, above all, an unwavering desire to find the woman of his dreams. After a summer of growth and a new perspective on what he is looking for in a partner, Colton is more than ready for this next chapter. This all-American man is looking for a teammate who will join him for a life full of adventure, philanthropy and lasting love, and he is confident that he will find her on The Bachelor.

Colton Underwood first charmed fans on the Season 14 of The Bachelorette. Colton was a tight end in the NFL from 2014 to 2016 bouncing between the San Diego Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Oakland Raiders as a practice squad signee. As a contestant on The Bachelorette, Colton was most known for his vulnerability, famously revealing to Bachelorette Becca Kufrin that he was a virgin. After his memorable confession, Colton is now being billed as the show's first virgin Bachelor, which promises to add a new layer to the long-running series this time around.

ABC had previously revealed that Season 23 of The Bachelor will premiere in January, but now the network has finally revealed an actual premiere date for Colton Underwood's season. Bachelor Nation has less than two months to wait before the new season premieres. So start planning your premiere parties now, because Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor will have its big, two-hour premiere on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on ABC.