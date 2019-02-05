So, you're swiping through Bumble on your lunch break, and you come across a possible match who seems very worthy of your time and attention. You swipe right, and boom! It's a match. Now, what? Well, it's up to you! You decide whether you want to reach out and what kind of message you want to send. Do you want to make it witty and clever? Or keep it no-BS with a simple, "Hey, how are you?" Either one is golden, but how much time do you have to figure it out? When do your Bumble matches expire? That part adds a little more pressure, because if you don't want to lose the chance of connecting with this seemingly eligible bachelor or bachelorette, you have a limited amount of time to message them.

Before we get into the timeframe you have to message your match, it's important to get an understanding of the app itself. According to its site, Bumble has three different platforms. Bumble Date is what users go on if they're looking for romantic encounters. Bumble BFF is where users can form platonic relationships with other users. And Bumble Bizz is a networking platform, where users can swipe for mentorship, networking, and career-building.

So, how much time do you have to reach out to your matches? "Both parties must respond within 24 hours after matching with someone on Bumble Date, or the match expires," a Bumble spokesperson tells Elite Daily. Now, if those 24 hours expire, that doesn't mean your chances of ever connecting with your match are over for good. Users can "decide to extend the match or rematch using Bumble Boost," the spokesperson says.

What is Bumble Boost, you ask? It's one of Bumble's premium features (read: you have to pay for it) that allows you to see everyone who has swiped right on you, extend as many matches as you want, and rematch with expired connections. But you don't have to be a premium member to do two out of three of those things, so don't fret. According to Bumble's site, as a non-paying user, you can still extend one match a day. And expired matches will appear on the app again, so if they disappear, don't worry. They could still reappear in your Beehive.

In order to keep track of your matches and their expiration dates, you can turn to your Bumble match queue, which goes hand in hand with the amount of time you have before each match expires, Dude Hack reports. The match queue shows you everyone you've swiped right on within the last 24 hours who has liked you back. Their pictures will have a yellow circle around them that starts to fade clockwise as it counts down to the 24 hours. The matches that are expiring sooner will be the farthest to the left. If your 24 hours are running out, and you decide to extend your match, they "will be highlighted and placed at the front of the queue," the spokesperson says.

Once you've extended your match, you will have another 24 hours to message them, but once those second 24 hours are over, you can't extend it with that person again. If you're wondering where on the app you can find this feature, all you have to do is click on the expiring profile and choose the option to extend. So, if you didn't get around to messaging that cutie you swiped right on yesterday before the match expired, now you have a second chance. Are you going to take it?