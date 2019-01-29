If you're an avid Bumble user, you're likely familiar with feeling like all you do is swipe, swipe, swipe. If you're really trying to find someone special, it can get pretty exhausting. But then, it happens! You meet someone special on Bumble and you really hit it off. Now you're wondering what to do next. Do you delete your app, or just stop swiping for a while? Well, if you're ready to say goodbye to the dating app, you might be wondering, how do you delete your Bumble account? Fortunately, the dating app actually makes it super easy if you're ready to say goodbye.

Having a dating app on your phone in today's world can almost feel like breathing. It almost feels like a given for most young adults. Whether you're looking for something serious or just a casual fling, dating apps make finding the right person that much easier. From Grindr to Tinder to Bumble to Hinge, there's a dating app for everyone, and they're all unique. Bumble, the app that was designed with women in mind, and that only allows them to make the first move, is popular — and for good reason.

The app is easy to use, and if you found someone you want to be exclusive with, or you're just ready to take a break from all the swiping, deleting your Bumble account is super easy.

First, open the settings menu of the app. Then, scroll to the bottom and click on the "Delete account" button. You will then be prompted to type "Delete" to finalize the process. It's as simple as that! The important thing to remember is that you can't just delete your Bumble app off your phone to delete your profile. You'll have to physically go into your settings and delete your account if you're certain you want to be done with the app. On the other hand, if you just want to take a break from Bumble for a few days or weeks, then the app has a setting that's perfect for you.

According to Emily Wright, the associate director of global PR for Bumble, the app recently launched Snooze, "a new feature that allows users to pause their activity on Bumble, including options for prioritizing mental well-being, digital detox, or vacationing," as Wright previously told Elite Daily. "To turn on Snooze and pause activity in the app, users can go to the settings menu, enable Snooze mode and select their desired snoozed time period. Optionally, they can set an away message to let their matches know about their temporary hiatus."

Maybe you met someone on the app — or in real life, that still happens! — and you want to stay off Bumble for a while to see how things go. Then the Snooze option might be a good idea for you! On the other hand, if you met someone and things are getting serious, or if you're just certain you no longer want to be on Bumble, then deleting your account isn't a bad idea. Do you, take care of yourself and your needs, and hit "delete" if necessary.