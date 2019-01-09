Whether you're a devout Catholic, a staunch atheist, a sworn devil worshipper, or a slave to the stars, we've gotten to a point with dating apps where there's truly someone for everyone online. Now, Bumble is making it especially easy for people who religiously follow the stars to find a mate who's compatible for them. If you fall under this category, you're going to want to learn how to use Bumble's star sign feature, which launched in December 2018 and allows you to choose which star signs you'd like to see as potential matches.

In order to use the feature, open Bumble and click the "Advanced Filters" button. From there, you'll find a page that asks the question "What is their star sign?" Now, if you don't really care about the stars, don't fret! You can just click "Remove this" and find potential matches who were born all 12 months of the year.

On the flip side, if you are a big believer in the cosmos, the new feature is a pretty huge get. Under the "What is their star sign" question, you're given the opportunity to check off all of the star signs you're interested in matching with.

For example, if you are only interested in dating Aquarians, Geminis, or Leos, you can check all three of those like this person did in the screenshot below:

Checking these off works pretty much exactly like you'd hope it would. From there on out, you are only shown people who have the star signs you selected. To make things even easier, you'll see their star sign on their profiles before deciding to swipe left or right.

Now, there is just one small catch. In order to access the option to filter out potential partners by star sign, you're going to have to disclose your own filter to be shown on your profile.

Bustle on YouTube

As a result, the app may filter your profile out from potential partners who may have said they're not interested in dating people with your sign.

Sure, you could look at this as a drawback. But, if you truly believe in the stars and are so committed to them that you'd be willing to filter out anyone who belongs to a sign you find undesirable, I think it's only fair to open yourself up to being filtered out in the same way by like-minded people.

For real believers in the stars, this is a dream come true and I highly recommend going for it. To me, the best part is that you know right off the bat that anyone who cared enough to put their sign on their profile shares your same belief system. No more having to risk sounding cliché at dinner by asking, "So, what's your sign?" Now you know their sign right off the bat! And, if you've chosen your filters wisely, you know it's a sign you're compatible with!

Bustle on YouTube

That being said, if you aren't a huge believer in the stars, it may be a bit excessive to opt into the new filter. By only choosing certain signs, you're automatically cutting out a large pool of potential matches who could wind up being your soulmate!