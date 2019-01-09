Dating apps are more popular than ever before, and for good reason. Don't get me wrong, I'm still a big proponent of meeting people in real life. I met my own boyfriend IRL! That being said, there's a lot of preliminary weeding out that can be done by dating online. Especially with one app's newest update. Bumble's star sign feature now officially gives users the capability of filtering potential matches by their star signs.

For people who believe in the power of the stars, this is a huge game changer. No more wasting your time on a great first date only to stalk them on Facebook to find that their birthday falls in the beginning of July (making them a Cancer)... also known as a hard pass in your book.

No more spending the entire first date awkwardly trying to find the right time to ask the person what their sign is.

No more spending the rest of the first date trying to figure out the least awkward way to dip out without hurting the feelings of the easily offended Cancer sitting across from you.

No more not bringing it up on the first date only to find out three months down the line that this crabby cutie is a Cancer and it's time to bounce.

(Don't worry, I'm allowed to make these jokes because I'm a Cancer.)

Bustle on YouTube

You get the picture.

If you've experienced any of the above situations or if you haven't but have just had enough with dating a particular star sign, I come bearing some good news!

Bumble is officially here to help. Since rolling out the feature in mid-December, users are now able to set their preferences to the signs they're open to seeing as potential matches. The app will filter everyone else out.

Bustle on YouTube

No more trying to Facebook stalk to figure out their birthday! No more awkwardly bringing it up on a first date! No more awkwardly trying to leave dates once you realize their sign isn't compatible with yours! You can now breathe easily knowing that every potential user who crosses your path is suitable star match. The world is now officially your oyster.

The feature is part of a new suite of filters available across Bumble Date, Bumble BFF, and Bumble Bizz. Each user gets to select two free filters, and additional filters are available for purchase through Bumble Boost. On Bumble Date, aside from filtering by zodiac sign, you can also filter by lifestyle choices and relationship type. On Bumble BFF, you can search for friends who are new in town or who share your hobbies. On Bumble Bizz, you can filter by industry or opt to see jobs, mentors, or collaborators.

Bustle on YouTube

While filters can certainly be fun to play around with, it's important to keep in mind that astrological compatibility isn't everything in a match. Just because you dated one bad Scorpio doesn't mean they're all bad — and by filtering them all out of your potential matches, you could be missing out on someone amazing.