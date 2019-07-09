Nothing screams summer quite like an Old Navy sale, am I right? The store has long been my go-to for summertime basics, and if you've only popped in for an American Flag tee here and a pair of $1 flip flops there, it's time to check out all the other incredible pieces they have to offer. Wondering when Old Navy's 1 Week Of WOO-OOAH and 1 DAY-AAANG sales take place? The company is blessing us with not one, but two incredible mid-summer sales, and trust me, you'll want to shop both.

Typically, a brand's biggest sales are reserved for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but Old Navy knows its customers get the itch to shop come summer, so their warm-weather sales are always some of the best. First up, the company is holding a 1 Week of WOO-OOAH sale (Try saying that five times fast!) from Friday, July 12 through Friday, July 19, for shoppers both online and in stores. Get excited, because there will be deals aplenty!

The sale will feature some of the lowest prices of the year, so mark your calendar:

On each day there will be different deals, most of which will apply to men's, women's, and kids' categories. From July 13 through July 14, shoppers can snag Old Navy polo shirts like the Uniform Pique Polo ($15, oldnavy.gap.com) for just $3. These babies come in a ton of colors, so if you like the fit, now is most definitely the time to stock up.

Only three bucks! Can you believe?

Even more exciting, on July 16, shoppers can snag men's and women's jeans for $10, and children's jeans for a mere $8! Old Navy's Rockstar fit is one of their most popular, so you can bet your bottom dollar I'll be adding a few pairs to my cart. They also have lots of fun denim washes this season, so if you ask me, the more, the merrier.

As part of the 1 Week of WOO-OOAH sales event, customers will also receive a $10 off coupon for a future purchase when they opt to shop online and pick up their order in-store. Nice.

The biggest day of the 1 Week of WOO-OOAH is the 1 DAY-AAANG sale, which will be held on Monday, July 15, and online shoppers can get 50% off of everything, site-wide:

Oh yes, boo. Everything and anything you could ask for will be half off. These are exciting times! Did I mention free shipping with no minimum? Oh, I didn't? Well, there's free shipping with no minimum spending requirement. I know.

I'll probably use the discount to snag some cute swimwear. Old Navy have the cutest bathing suits, like the Lilac/Palm Trees Graphic Scoop-Back Swimsuit for Women ($40, oldnavy.gap.com), plus tons of separates to mix and match:

Seriously, Old Navy did not have to pop off and bless us like this, but I'm genuinely glad that they did. If you were planning to get some summer shopping done, I highly suggest holding off a few more days until the 1 Week of WOO-OOAH sales event begins.