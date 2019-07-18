It's time to face the facts: Your texts with bae actually provide a wealth of insight into your relationship. Do your exchanges mostly consist of hilarious memes or heartfelt affirmations? Do you always wish each other good morning and goodnight? Are your convos peppered with pet names, or inside jokes? All of these elements say something not only about your personalities and the kind of connection you have but also what sort of communication you value as a couple. And whether you know it or not, the last text you sent your partner can be super telling as well.

So, let’s play a little game. What was the last message you sent your SO? Was it a short note showing your support before their big presentation? A racy message oozing with flirtation? Or a lengthy rant about your miserable day at work? Odds are, that one single message will sum up your bond in a surprising way.

I’ll go first. My last text to my boyfriend reads: “Thanks boo. I’m bummin’.” The context around this exchange is that both of us had tuned into a radio station that was supposed to air my song, and after 30 minutes of listening, we realized we might have missed it. So, what does that little four-word text indicate? It’s a moment of pure commiseration — and it’s a pretty solid representation of our dynamic because when I’m disappointed about something, I can count on my boyfriend for some empathy.

When I asked Redditors about the last text they sent to their partners, the responses ranged from LOL hysterical and charmingly mundane to downright sweet. So, without further ado, here are some of the most memorable messages they shared.

The Short & Sweet Memo Lauren Naefe/Stocksy 'Love you, be safe. ♥️' He was leaving for work. — kehtolaulussa

The Anniversary Plan 'Also, wanna make dessert together to be romantic? 😗' We're celebrating six months tomorrow and I've known her for almost five years. — mistersalman

The Wisdom 'Leave the gun. Take the cannoli.' — DonVito68

The Much-Needed Reassurance Hillary Fox/Stocksy 'It's OK, you aren't bugging me. My meeting doesn't start for another 20 minutes anyway, so I'm chillin' with my phone.' — obitrice-kanobi

The Quick Boost 'Have fun at work today! 😘' — tomstays

The Compliment 'You’re welcome, pretty eyes.' — Pencilshtick86

The Morbid Joke 'Bah, there's a wait list for the cardio doc. Hope I don't die in the meantime.' — DasPike

#Priorities 'Tonight we might actually have to sleep.' — tamsa98

The Basic Care & Concern Jovo Jovanovic/Stocksy 'Drive safe.' (They’re heading to a cabin for the weekend and won’t have cell service.) — Name_Checker_Outer

The Classic 'Good morning :)' — ccabanillas