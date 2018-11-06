Real talk: Getting physical in college means getting creative. Between roommates and busy class schedules, it isn’t always easy to make a hookup happen. That doesn’t mean you have to deprive yourself, of course. It’s simply a matter of thinking outside the box — hence, crafting a college campus hook up bucket list.

Not to mention, being in college comes with a newfound sense of freedom. So there’s hardly a better time to indulge in your adventurous side and get frisky in a fun location.

Of course, a college hookup bucket list will depend largely on your living conditions. Living with roomies in a quad, for example, may present more challenges than if you live solo off campus. Then there’s your school to consider. If there’s an actual campus, there may be far more options to choose from then if you’re attending a city school that merely consists of a few high-rise buildings. And of course, there's your comfort level to take into account. The bolder you are, the riskier the spots you may be willing to conquer.

That doesn’t mean there’s any shortage of locations to choose from, however. And make no mistake, people have gotten rather — ahem — innovative when it comes to thinking up unique places to get after it. Because who says you have to find alone time in your dorm room? And Remember, there's absolutely nothing wrong with choosing not to hook up in college — the decision is yours and yours alone.

In case you need some ideas, here are some of the spots people have put on their college hookup bucket lists.

The Parking Garage Giphy My boyfriend (now husband) and I had sex on top of the most frequented parking garage on campus. Under the stars, too. It was fun but I wouldn't do it again. — sendend

The Classroom Giphy Godddddd I can’t even go into classrooms without thinking about it. It’s a HUGE fantasy. — sarahbrookssoftball

Under The Bleachers Giphy Football field, under the bleachers. I never got around to it in high school, so I'm still hoping it'll happen. — Greg, 20

The Janitor's Closet Giphy The boiler room, creepy janitor closet, examination table in the student med center, cleanup sink in the cafeteria... — robotlasagna

The Library Giphy Library study room. Never got a chance to do it. So close. — YellowShorts

The Roof Giphy A flat roof. The soot and dirt up there was unreal but we were tipsy and thought it would be romantic with the sunset and all… — middaysun

The Dorm Room Giphy Call me conventional or boring, but I honestly just prefer my bed. It’s comfy, it’s convenient, and there’s no chance of someone walking in (I live by myself). Hooking up in a weird location is kind of overrated, IMHO. — Cassie, 21