McDonald's 2 for $5 Mix & Match Deal is back, which means you can score classic menu items at a seriously affordable price. Before you head out to Mickey D's, take a look at what's included in McDonald's 2 for $5 Deal. The discounted options include all your favorites.

The chain's 2 for $5 Mix & Match Deal returned for a limited time on Dec. 30, 2019. The available menu items that count toward the deal include: the Big Mac, the Filet-O-Fish, a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, and the Quarter Pounder with Cheese. That means you can pair some of your faves — like the Big Mac and Chicken McNuggets — for only $5. The deal is available at participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide, which you can find using the restaurant locater. I'd also recommend downloading the McDonald's app, which is available on both iOS and Android, to score more steals this season.

To make things better, the Golden Arches has an upcoming giveaway you won't want to miss out on. McDonald's and Uber Eats Golden Globe deal is offering fans a free order of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets when you spend a minimum of $15 during the Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, and during the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Courtesy of McDonald's

Getting your hands on the free food is simple and you won't even need a promo code. Just open up Uber Eats on one of those dates, order $15 or more (before tax) from McDonald's, and then add the free 10-piece McNuggets to your cart before checking out. Since McDelivery from Uber Eats only takes an average of 30 minutes or less from the time you place your order, you won't have to wait long before cuddling up on the couch with your free McNuggets. It's time to chow down with classics from McDonald's.